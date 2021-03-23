ENT Devices Market Segmentation Application, Technology and Market Analysis Research Report to 2030

The continual growth of the ENT devices market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of these products. Furthermore, rising prevalence of hearing loss and disorders, rising adoption of minimally invasive ENT procedures and increasing presence of prominent players in the ENT device market are further expected to contribute to the stable growth of this market from 2019 to 2030. According to the estimates of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2016, approximately 15% of American adults (37.5 million) aged 18 and over reported some hearing problem. In order to create awareness regarding otolaryngology a collaborative effort has been made by medical students, residents & faculty from Canadian Society of Otolaryngology to develop LearnENT, an application that aims to provide a standardized approach to education in Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “ENT Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global ENT devices market was estimated to be over US$ 16 Bn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the ENT Devices Market include:

Medtronic, CONMED Corporation, UNITECH VISION, Olympus Corporation, AventaMed DAC, PENTAX Medical KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Stryker, Smith & Nephew and Starkey

Factors such as high cost of the ENT device and its procedure have been affecting the growth of the ENT device industry inversely. For instance, Otolaryngologists charge fees that range between $30,000 and $100,000 which includes costs of devices and surgical procedures. Moreover, the cost for the maintenance of these devices are high. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the global ENT devices market during the forecast period.

Ear, nose and throat related disorders are some of the common disorders and there has been a steady rise in the numbers of these disorders. For instance, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U.S. 30.8 million i.e. 12.5% of adults are diagnosed with chronic sinusitis and this is dominant even more than diabetes and asthma. Furthermore, 45,000 to 60,000 new cases of Meniere’s disease, a disorder of the inner ear are recorded annually by Hearing Health Foundation. This trend of increase in ear, nose and throat related disorders is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This factor is anticipated to contribute to the growth of this market.

The ongoing pandemic of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) since 2019 has hampered all the business and official activities of companies in the affected regions and nations. These include the cancellation of flights, stoppage on logistics, growing panic among general public, high pressure on the healthcare sector and personnels. But, the outbreak has also increased business for products, such as face masks, hand sanitizers, face sheilds. Geographically the ENT Devices Market report is divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. All of these regions are well elaborated with required information on demography and consumption of products, and statistics for the businesses or vendors.

