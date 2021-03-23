Microcatheters Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast By 2030

The growth of the microcatheters market can be attributed to several factors such as growing target patient population of cardiovascular diseases, neurovascular disorders, and cancer, growing number of Ambulatory Care Centers & Office Based Labs (OBL) and increasing focus on R&D by Key Players. Moreover, improved hospital infrastructure in developed countries, rise in medical tourism and increase in advantages of minimally invasive procedures are expected to drive the microcatheter market during the forecast period. To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives and various product launches. For instance, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. launched Merit Pursue Microcatheter, a small distal microcatheter designed for pushability and trackability through small and tortuous vessels.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Global Microcatheters Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global microcatheters market is estimated to be US$ 222.3 Mn in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2030.

Some of the prominent players in the Microcatheters Market include:

ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD., Boston Scientific Corporation, BTG International Ltd., DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Medtronic, Merit Medical Systems, Penumbra, Inc, Stryker, Teleflex Incorporated and Terumo Medical Corporation.

Several countries, namely Brazil, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, India and other developing countries have emerged as essential contributors to global medical tourism industry. China and India are lucrative markets and moreover, new product launches & product enhancements are factors that are further driving the microcatheter market in Asia Pacific. Multiple factors have been responsible for attracting patients to tour worldwide for medical treatments. India is one the fastest growing country in the APAC region, owing to medical tourism in this region. India offers wide range of surgeries at low cost compared to US & European Region. Cardiovascular surgeries, Cardiac Bypass, Heart valve replacement & Angioplasty surgeries are most commonly performed surgeries and attract medical tourists. Healthcare facilities in APAC regions are also growing and attracting many market players to launch products for different applications in this region. For instance, Gurbet plans to register SeQure and DraKon microcatheters in next two years in Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, Singapore and Vietnam. Moreover, new technologically advanced products like steerable microcatheter by Sumitomo Bakelite are under clinical trials in Japan.

The ongoing pandemic of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) since 2019 has hampered all the business and official activities of companies in the affected regions and nations. These include the cancellation of flights, stoppage on logistics, growing panic among general public, high pressure on the healthcare sector and personnels. But, the outbreak has also increased business for products, such as face masks, hand sanitizers, face sheilds. Geographically the Microcatheters Market report is divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. All of these regions are well elaborated with required information on demography and consumption of products, and statistics for the businesses or vendors.

