Global Analytics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Analytics is the discovery, interpretation, and communication of meaningful patterns in data. The analysis of this collected data aids in effective decision making. This Analysis has evolved over time with the rapid adoption of technology. Smart solutions such as Big Data, Internet of Things are used to collect, digitalize and analyze data with certain parameters to take important decisions. These Analytics aids the organizations to make suitable decisions and improve overall business operations. It helps in linking, managing, processing, analysis & understanding patterns of data. It has applications in various industries such as retail & e-commerce, medical & healthcare, manufacturing, and many more.

The growing need among organizations to take effective decisions and improve efficiency in operations drives the market towards growth. Further, the increasing competition among market players further fuels the market growth. Moreover, the rising number of connected devices, enhanced cybersecurity and technological advancements increases the demand for data analytics propelling the market growth. Benefits such as cost optimization, scalability, and real-time viewing also have triggered the growth of the market. Furthermore, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the Analytics market into the frontline. As organizations across the globe are using these analytical tools to fight, contain and predict the pandemic. Researchers and developers are increasingly using natural language processing machine learning, and artificial intelligence, to track and contain coronavirus, as well as gain a more comprehensive understanding of the disease. As Big Data Analytics is being used to track the spread of the disease across the globe. As Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) announced it would offer government entities, research organizations and industries access to innovative AI tools to aid combat COVID-19. These organizations are using big data and analytics to analyze the disease from multiple number of angles. Hence providing tremendous growth to the market. However, rising cybersecurity threats impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Analytics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapid adoption of technology and presence of major market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising number of connected devices would create lucrative growth prospects for the Analytics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

SAP SE

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

AGT International

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Services

Software

By End-Users:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Analytics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Analytics Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Analytics Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Analytics Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Analytics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Analytics Market Dynamics

3.1. Analytics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Analytics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Analytics Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Analytics Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Analytics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Analytics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Services

5.4.2. Software

Chapter 6. Global Analytics Market, by End-User

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Analytics Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Analytics Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Analytics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. BFSI

6.4.2. Manufacturing

6.4.3. Retail

6.4.4. Healthcare

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Analytics Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Analytics Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Analytics Market

7.2.1. U.S. Analytics Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Analytics Market

7.3. Europe Analytics Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Analytics Market

7.3.2. Germany Analytics Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Analytics Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Analytics Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Analytics Market

7.4.2. India Analytics Market

7.4.3. Japan Analytics Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Analytics Market

7.5. Latin America Analytics Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Analytics Market

7.5.2. Mexico Analytics Market

7.6. Rest of The World Analytics Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Oracle Corporation

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. SAS Institute Inc.

8.2.3. Microsoft Corporation

8.2.4. Google LLC

8.2.5. SAP SE

8.2.6. Intel Corporation

8.2.7. IBM Corporation

8.2.8. Cisco Systems Inc.

8.2.9. TIBCO Software Inc.

8.2.10. AGT International

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. List of secondary sources, used in the study of global Analytics market

TABLE 2. List of primary sources, used in the study of global Analytics market

TABLE 3. Global Analytics market, report scope

TABLE 4. Years considered for the study

TABLE 5. Exchange rates considered

TABLE 6. Global Analytics market estimates & forecasts by region 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 7. Global Analytics market estimates & forecasts by type 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 8. Global Analytics market estimates & forecasts by end-user 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 9. Global Analytics market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 10. Global Analytics market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 11. Global Analytics market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 12. Global Analytics market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 13. Global Analytics market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 14. Global Analytics market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 15. Global Analytics market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 16. Global Analytics market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 17. Global Analytics market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 18. Global Analytics market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 19. Global Analytics market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 20. Global Analytics market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 21. Global Analytics market by segment, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 22. Global Analytics market by region, estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 23. U.S. Analytics market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 24. U.S. Analytics market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 25. U.S. Analytics market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 26. Canada Analytics market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 27. Canada Analytics market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 28. Canada Analytics market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 29. UK Analytics market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 30. UK Analytics market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 31. UK Analytics market estimates & forecasts by segment 2016-2026 (USD billion)

TABLE 32. Germany Analytics market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD billion)

..…continued.

