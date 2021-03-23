Foundry Equipment Market Size |Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | Inductotherm, Buhler, Norican

“

The report titled Global Foundry Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Foundry Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Foundry Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Foundry Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Foundry Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Foundry Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Foundry Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Foundry Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Foundry Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Foundry Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Foundry Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Foundry Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Inductotherm, Buhler, Norican, L.K Group, Sinto, Toshiba, Wheelabrator, Yizumi, Frech, ABP, UBE, Otto Junker, Baoding Well, Pangborn, ALD, Kunkel Wagner, Agtos, TOYO, Guannan, Suzhu, Suzhou Sanji, Ziheng Hengteer, Rosler, Ningbo Dongfang

Market Segmentation by Product: Die Casting Machine

Centrifugal Casting Machine

Induction Furnace

Moulding Machine

Coremaking Machine

Shot Blasting Machine



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Aerospace

Machinery

Shipbuilding

Power Generation and Electricity

Other



The Foundry Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Foundry Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Foundry Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Foundry Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Foundry Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Foundry Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Foundry Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Foundry Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Foundry Equipment Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Foundry Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Die Casting Machine

1.2.3 Centrifugal Casting Machine

1.2.4 Induction Furnace

1.2.5 Moulding Machine

1.2.6 Coremaking Machine

1.2.7 Shot Blasting Machine

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Foundry Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Machinery

1.3.5 Shipbuilding

1.3.6 Power Generation and Electricity

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Foundry Equipment Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Foundry Equipment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Foundry Equipment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Foundry Equipment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Foundry Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Foundry Equipment Industry Trends

2.4.2 Foundry Equipment Market Drivers

2.4.3 Foundry Equipment Market Challenges

2.4.4 Foundry Equipment Market Restraints

3 Global Foundry Equipment Sales

3.1 Global Foundry Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Foundry Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Foundry Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Foundry Equipment Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Foundry Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Foundry Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Foundry Equipment Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Foundry Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Foundry Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Foundry Equipment Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Foundry Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Foundry Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Foundry Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Foundry Equipment Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Foundry Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Foundry Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Foundry Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Foundry Equipment Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Foundry Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Foundry Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Foundry Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Foundry Equipment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Foundry Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Foundry Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Foundry Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Foundry Equipment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Foundry Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Foundry Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Foundry Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Foundry Equipment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Foundry Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Foundry Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Foundry Equipment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Foundry Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Foundry Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Foundry Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Foundry Equipment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Foundry Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Foundry Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Foundry Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Foundry Equipment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Foundry Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Foundry Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Foundry Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Foundry Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Foundry Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Foundry Equipment Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Foundry Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Foundry Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Foundry Equipment Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Foundry Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Foundry Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Foundry Equipment Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Foundry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Foundry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Foundry Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Foundry Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Foundry Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Foundry Equipment Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Foundry Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Foundry Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Foundry Equipment Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Foundry Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Foundry Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Foundry Equipment Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Foundry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Foundry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Foundry Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Foundry Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Foundry Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Foundry Equipment Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Foundry Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Foundry Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Foundry Equipment Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Foundry Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Foundry Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Foundry Equipment Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Foundry Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Foundry Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Foundry Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Foundry Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Foundry Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Foundry Equipment Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Foundry Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Foundry Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Foundry Equipment Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Foundry Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Foundry Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Foundry Equipment Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Foundry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Foundry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Foundry Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Foundry Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Foundry Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Foundry Equipment Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Foundry Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Foundry Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Foundry Equipment Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Foundry Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Foundry Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Foundry Equipment Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Foundry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Foundry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Inductotherm

12.1.1 Inductotherm Corporation Information

12.1.2 Inductotherm Overview

12.1.3 Inductotherm Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Inductotherm Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.1.5 Inductotherm Foundry Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Inductotherm Recent Developments

12.2 Buhler

12.2.1 Buhler Corporation Information

12.2.2 Buhler Overview

12.2.3 Buhler Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Buhler Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.2.5 Buhler Foundry Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Buhler Recent Developments

12.3 Norican

12.3.1 Norican Corporation Information

12.3.2 Norican Overview

12.3.3 Norican Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Norican Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.3.5 Norican Foundry Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Norican Recent Developments

12.4 L.K Group

12.4.1 L.K Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 L.K Group Overview

12.4.3 L.K Group Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 L.K Group Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.4.5 L.K Group Foundry Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 L.K Group Recent Developments

12.5 Sinto

12.5.1 Sinto Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sinto Overview

12.5.3 Sinto Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sinto Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.5.5 Sinto Foundry Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Sinto Recent Developments

12.6 Toshiba

12.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.6.2 Toshiba Overview

12.6.3 Toshiba Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Toshiba Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.6.5 Toshiba Foundry Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Toshiba Recent Developments

12.7 Wheelabrator

12.7.1 Wheelabrator Corporation Information

12.7.2 Wheelabrator Overview

12.7.3 Wheelabrator Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Wheelabrator Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.7.5 Wheelabrator Foundry Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Wheelabrator Recent Developments

12.8 Yizumi

12.8.1 Yizumi Corporation Information

12.8.2 Yizumi Overview

12.8.3 Yizumi Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Yizumi Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.8.5 Yizumi Foundry Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Yizumi Recent Developments

12.9 Frech

12.9.1 Frech Corporation Information

12.9.2 Frech Overview

12.9.3 Frech Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Frech Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.9.5 Frech Foundry Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Frech Recent Developments

12.10 ABP

12.10.1 ABP Corporation Information

12.10.2 ABP Overview

12.10.3 ABP Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 ABP Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.10.5 ABP Foundry Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 ABP Recent Developments

12.11 UBE

12.11.1 UBE Corporation Information

12.11.2 UBE Overview

12.11.3 UBE Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 UBE Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.11.5 UBE Recent Developments

12.12 Otto Junker

12.12.1 Otto Junker Corporation Information

12.12.2 Otto Junker Overview

12.12.3 Otto Junker Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Otto Junker Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.12.5 Otto Junker Recent Developments

12.13 Baoding Well

12.13.1 Baoding Well Corporation Information

12.13.2 Baoding Well Overview

12.13.3 Baoding Well Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Baoding Well Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.13.5 Baoding Well Recent Developments

12.14 Pangborn

12.14.1 Pangborn Corporation Information

12.14.2 Pangborn Overview

12.14.3 Pangborn Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Pangborn Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.14.5 Pangborn Recent Developments

12.15 ALD

12.15.1 ALD Corporation Information

12.15.2 ALD Overview

12.15.3 ALD Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 ALD Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.15.5 ALD Recent Developments

12.16 Kunkel Wagner

12.16.1 Kunkel Wagner Corporation Information

12.16.2 Kunkel Wagner Overview

12.16.3 Kunkel Wagner Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Kunkel Wagner Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.16.5 Kunkel Wagner Recent Developments

12.17 Agtos

12.17.1 Agtos Corporation Information

12.17.2 Agtos Overview

12.17.3 Agtos Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Agtos Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.17.5 Agtos Recent Developments

12.18 TOYO

12.18.1 TOYO Corporation Information

12.18.2 TOYO Overview

12.18.3 TOYO Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 TOYO Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.18.5 TOYO Recent Developments

12.19 Guannan

12.19.1 Guannan Corporation Information

12.19.2 Guannan Overview

12.19.3 Guannan Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Guannan Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.19.5 Guannan Recent Developments

12.20 Suzhu

12.20.1 Suzhu Corporation Information

12.20.2 Suzhu Overview

12.20.3 Suzhu Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Suzhu Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.20.5 Suzhu Recent Developments

12.21 Suzhou Sanji

12.21.1 Suzhou Sanji Corporation Information

12.21.2 Suzhou Sanji Overview

12.21.3 Suzhou Sanji Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Suzhou Sanji Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.21.5 Suzhou Sanji Recent Developments

12.22 Ziheng Hengteer

12.22.1 Ziheng Hengteer Corporation Information

12.22.2 Ziheng Hengteer Overview

12.22.3 Ziheng Hengteer Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Ziheng Hengteer Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.22.5 Ziheng Hengteer Recent Developments

12.23 Rosler

12.23.1 Rosler Corporation Information

12.23.2 Rosler Overview

12.23.3 Rosler Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Rosler Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.23.5 Rosler Recent Developments

12.24 Ningbo Dongfang

12.24.1 Ningbo Dongfang Corporation Information

12.24.2 Ningbo Dongfang Overview

12.24.3 Ningbo Dongfang Foundry Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Ningbo Dongfang Foundry Equipment Products and Services

12.24.5 Ningbo Dongfang Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Foundry Equipment Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Foundry Equipment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Foundry Equipment Production Mode & Process

13.4 Foundry Equipment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Foundry Equipment Sales Channels

13.4.2 Foundry Equipment Distributors

13.5 Foundry Equipment Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”