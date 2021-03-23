Fitness Tracker Market | 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Sector, Business with Forecast to 2027

Fitness Tracker Market | 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global ”Fitness Tracker“ Market is expected to reach USD 91.98 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of wearable devices among the young population will significantly bolster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Fitness Tracker Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Device Type (Smart Watches, Fitness Bands, Smart Glasses, Smart Clothing, and Others), By Application (Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Measurement, Glucose Measurement, Sports, Running, Cycling Tracking), By Distribution Channel (Online, Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 30.41 billion in 2019.

Major Fitness Tracker Market Key players covered in the report include:

Gramin Ltd (Kansas, United States)

Apple Inc (California, United States)

Fitbit, Inc. (California, United States)

Pebble Technology Corp (California, United States)

(Suwon-si, South Korea)

Google Inc. (California, United States)

Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China)

Jawbone (California, United States)

Nike (Oregon, United States)

Other Players

Fitness Tracker Market Analysis 2021:

Market Driver:

Sedentary Lifestyle of People to Spur Market Demand

The growing health issues such as obesity, lack of sleep, diabetes, and others because of the present deskbound generation will simultaneously create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The growing emphasis on health and fitness to prevent major health conditions is expected to bode well for the market. The rising awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle will subsequently fuel the demand for fitness products, thus enabling the growth of the market. Additionally, an escalation in gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts has potentially spurred lucrative opportunities for the market.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global Fitness Tracker market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per Fitness Tracker Market Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

Fitness Tracker Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

Regional Analysis:

Surging Obese Population to Aid Expansion in Europe

The market size in North America stood at USD 14.57 billion in 2019 and is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the growing health issues such as chronic diseases among the general population. Europe is expected to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing obesity in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to rise tremendously in the foreseeable future due to the growing adoption of tracking devices among the young population in countries such as Japan, China, and India. India accounts for 60% of the young people in Asia Pacific.

Preference for Fitness During Pandemic to Positively Sway Market

The occurrence of COVID-19 has caused disturbance to the business of fitness trackers because of the interruption triggered in manufacturing, production, shipment, and sales of these products. However, the ongoing development of technologically advanced products by OEMs will cater to the demand for fitness amid the coronavirus epidemic. For Instance, Fitbit announced the launch of an innovative tracker, Fitbit Charge 4. The new device will assist and offer support to customers at home during this time. Moreover, Fitbit is also providing a free 90-day trial and access to premium content, thus leading to more premium subscribers. Similarly, the growing demand for fitness products during COVID-19 will improve sales of fitness trackers through online mediums, hence boosting the market. Besides, the enormous

Significant Development:

October 2019: Fitbit signed a partnership agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb-Pfizer alliance to address gaps in atrial fibrillation detection to accelerate diagnosis.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Fitness Tracker market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Fitness Tracker market? Who are the key manufacturers in Fitness Tracker market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Fitness Tracker market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Fitness Tracker market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Fitness Tracker market? What are the Fitness Tracker market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Fitness Tracker industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Fitness Tracker market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Fitness Tracker industry?

