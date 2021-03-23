Helicopter MRO Market 2021-2027: Industry Indicating Enormous Demand in Future and Future Opportunity Analysis

Helicopters play a vital role for remote area access, intra-city travel, law enforcement, disaster relief, search and rescue, and emergency medical evacuation. In order to ensure adequate servicing, airworthiness, and customer protection for a fleet, aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) has become an integral component. MRO firms conduct tasks such as maintenance, reviews, regular and overhaul checks. The global civil helicopter MRO market is affected by aircraft use, global fleet size, and air traffic level. In order to ensure consistency with stringent laws and procedures, operators and OEMs in the industry are closely regulated by national and international aviation regulatory bodies. The helicopter MRO market is has been consistently growing since the past years and is expected to boost in coming years.

High demand for civil helicopters and offshore operations worldwide is driving the growth of the helicopter MRO market. However, environmental threats and the development of next-generation helicopters may restrain the growth of the helicopter MRO market. Furthermore, the Increasing acceptance helicopter modifications is further anticipated to create market opportunities for the helicopter MRO market during the forecast period.

The global helicopter MRO market is segmented on the basis of type, helicopter type and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as airframe heavy maintenance, engine maintenance, component maintenance, and line maintenance. Similarly, on the basis of helicopter type, the market is segmented as light helicopter, medium helicopter, and heavy helicopter. Further on basis of application, the market is segmented as commercial and military.

Companies Mentioned

Airbus S.A.S, Heli-One, Honeywell International Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., MTU Aero Engines AG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rolls-Royce Plc, Safran, StandardAero, Textron Inc.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

