Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market | 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Sector, Business with Forecast to 2027

Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market | 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global ”Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment“ Market is predicted to reach USD 6.63 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of diabetes and incidences of chronic nail fungus infection will lead to heavy demand for dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment, which, in turn, will foster the growth of the market, it is mentioned in a report, titled “Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Tablets and Nail Paints), By Route of Administration (Oral and Topical), By Type (Prescribed and Over-the-Counter (OTC)), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Channels), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 3.74 billion in 2019.

Major Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Key players covered in the report include:

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Galderma

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Janssen Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment, Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Kaken Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Analysis 2021:

Market Driver:

Emergence of Topical Treatment Solutions to Augment Growth

The growing cases of liver damage in patients will lead to a high demand for the market in the near future. According to a survey conducted on dermatologists and podiatrists in the U.S. by Moberg Pharma AB in 2017, 7 out of 10 doctors avoid prescribing oral terbinafine owing to the risk of liver damage. The innovation and development of topical treatment solutions and oral anti-fungal drugsassociated with liver damage will subsequently enable speedy expansion of the market. The rising need for improved topical solutions will impel dermatologists and podiatrists to present new theories for drug enhancement, which, in turn, will augur well for the market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of nail lacquerswill consequently create new opportunities for the market during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing spending on R&D activities by major players will have a tremendous impact on the market in the foreseeable future.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Prevalence of Onychomycosis to Aid Expansion in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 1.65 billion in 2019. The growth in the region is attributed to rising cases of onychomycosis in the region. The growing R&D activities will further foster the growth of the market in the region. The increasing demand for Jublia will accelerate the growth of the market in the region. Europe is predicted to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the favorable health reimbursement policies in European countries such as Italy, Spain, and the U.K. The superior distribution of OTC drugs retail pharmacies such as Walgreens, and others will enable speedy expansion of the market in Europe. According to an article published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, the prevalence of onychomycosis in Europe is 4.3%.

Asia Pacific is expected to rise tremendously in the forthcoming years due to the new product launches. The increasing prevalence of diabetes will spur opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. The rising geriatric population will further improve the growth prospects of the market. In addition, the rising patient awareness and developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies will boost the market.

Key Development:

December 2019: Moberg Pharma, a Swedish pharmaceutical company announced that M0B-015, topical terbinafine under phase 3 clinical study has met the primary and secondary endpoint for the treatment of onychomycosis.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment market? Who are the key manufacturers in Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment market? What are the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment industry?

Table of Content:

1 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Overview

1.1 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Product Overview

1.2 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market

2.8 Key Company Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment by Application

4.1 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment by Application

4.5.2 Europe Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment by Application

5 North America Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Continue…

