Global Infusion Pumps Market 2020, Industry Research Trends, Regional Outlook, Forecast Analysis 2027| Medtronic, Baxter, Smith Medical, Moog Inc., ICU Medical, Inc.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Infusion Pumps Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type, Application and End User, the global infusion pumps market is expected to reach US$ 18,045.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 11,378.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global infusion pumps market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global infusion pumps market, based on the type was segmented as, ambulatory pumps, volumetric pumps, syringe pumps, and accessories. In 2017, the volumetric pumps segment held the largest share of the market, by type. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to its benefits of administering large volume of dosage of medications or drugs to the patients.

The market for infusion pumps is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of surgical procedures performed and growing geriatric population. In addition, rising medical tourism in developing countries is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the infusion pumps market in the coming years.

The market for infusion pumps is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of surgical procedures performed and growing geriatric population. In addition, rising medical tourism in developing countries is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the infusion pumps market in the coming years.

Key Market Competitors: Global Infusion Pumps Market

Becton Dickson and Company

Terumo Corporation

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Baxter

Smith Medical

Moog Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc.

Insulet Corporation

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

To comprehend Global Infusion Pumps market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Infusion Pumps market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

