Global Medical Cyclotron Market (2020-2027) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis| Key Players Siemens AG, Advanced Cyclotron Systems, isoSolution Inc, ALCEN, Ionetix Corporation

The medical cyclotron market was valued at US$ 180.00 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 238.21 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

A medical cyclotron is a particle accelerator. It is an electrically powered machine that produces beam of charged particles used for industrial, research, and medical purposes. In medical applications, cyclotrons produce beams that are used to manufacture radioisotopes for the purpose of medical imaging. Various medical cyclotrons are being used for the production of SPECT and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) isotopes used for therapeutic and other medical applications.

Key Market Competitors: Global Medical Cyclotron Market

General Electric Company

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

IBA

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd

Siemens AG

Advanced Cyclotron Systems

isoSolution Inc

ALCEN

Ionetix Corporation

Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc.

To comprehend Global Medical Cyclotron market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Medical Cyclotron market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

