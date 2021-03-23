As the media focussed on the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 certain packaged food trends fell by the wayside such as free from gluten. While in recent years free from gluten products were a significant trend with people self-diagnosing gluten allergies and perceived free from gluten products to be healthy, growth in retail value sales of free from gluten products has been slowing over the review period. However, these products saw a small flare-up in sales growth in 2020 as some consumer wanted to in…

Euromonitor International’s Free From in Denmark report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Free From Allergens, Free From Dairy, Free From Gluten, Free From Lactose, Free From Meat.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Content:

Free From in Denmark

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 impacts sales negatively as free from packaged food trends are interrupted

Danes increasingly cook traditional meals as lockdown starts

Arla Foods benefits from the increasing consumer demand for free from lactose milk

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Category set to see healthy growth after foodservice sales stabilise in 2022

E-commerce boosted during the pandemic and expected to see growth over the forecast period

Free from meat products to regain popularity over the forecast period as recommendations highlight the positive health effects of reduced meat consumption

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Free From by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Free From by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Free From: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Free From: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of Free From by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Free From by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Free From by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

Foodservice vs retail split

What next for health and wellness?

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Health and Wellness by Type: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Health and Wellness by Type: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Health and Wellness by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Health and Wellness by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning: % Value Growth 2015-2020

……Continuned

