As the media focussed on the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 certain packaged food trends fell by the wayside such as free from gluten. While in recent years free from gluten products were a significant trend with people self-diagnosing gluten allergies and perceived free from gluten products to be healthy, growth in retail value sales of free from gluten products has been slowing over the review period. However, these products saw a small flare-up in sales growth in 2020 as some consumer wanted to in…
Euromonitor International’s Free From in Denmark report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Free From Allergens, Free From Dairy, Free From Gluten, Free From Lactose, Free From Meat.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Content:
Free From in Denmark
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 impacts sales negatively as free from packaged food trends are interrupted
Danes increasingly cook traditional meals as lockdown starts
Arla Foods benefits from the increasing consumer demand for free from lactose milk
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Category set to see healthy growth after foodservice sales stabilise in 2022
E-commerce boosted during the pandemic and expected to see growth over the forecast period
Free from meat products to regain popularity over the forecast period as recommendations highlight the positive health effects of reduced meat consumption
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
Foodservice vs retail split
What next for health and wellness?
MARKET DATA
