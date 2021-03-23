Global Automotive Coolant Market in Vietnam Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Automotive coolant, also known as antifreeze, is a liquid substance that circulates through an internal combustion engine and draws off excessive heat. The two most common chemicals used for this are ethylene and propylene glycol, both of which have lower freezing points than water (32° Fahrenheit or 0° Celsius). This allows the chemicals to flow freely even under cold winter conditions. Automotive Coolant also has a higher boiling point than pure water, which makes it ideal for summer use as well.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6229037-automotive-coolant-market-in-vietnam-manufacturing-and-consumption

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Coolant in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Automotive Coolant Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Automotive Coolant Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Liters)

Vietnam Automotive Coolant Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Liters)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Automotive Coolant Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ :https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/06/08/anti-virusav-software-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2025/

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Coolant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ :https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/08/u-s-out-of-pocket-healthcare-expenditure-market-2021-global-trends-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2025/

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Automotive Coolant production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Automotive Coolant Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Liters)

Vietnam Automotive Coolant Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Ethylene Glycol Coolant

Propylene Glycol Coolant

Other

Vietnam Automotive Coolant Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Liters)

Vietnam Automotive Coolant Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Automotive Coolant Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Automotive Coolant Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Automotive Coolant Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Liters)

Total Vietnam Automotive Coolant Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Prestone

Shell

Exxon Mobil

Castrol

Total

CCI

BASF

Old World Industries

Valvoline

Sinopec

CNPC

Lanzhou BlueStar

Zhongkun Petrochemical

KMCO

Chevron

China-TEEC

Guangdong Delian

SONAX

Getz Nordic

Kost USA

Amsoil

Recochem

MITAN

Gulf Oil International

Paras Lubricants

Solar Applied Materials

Pentosin

Millers Oils

Evans

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Coolant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Automotive Coolant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Automotive Coolant Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Automotive Coolant Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Automotive Coolant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Automotive Coolant Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Coolant Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Automotive Coolant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Automotive Coolant Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Automotive Coolant Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Automotive Coolant Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Coolant Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Automotive Coolant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Coolant Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Automotive Coolant Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Coolant Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Automotive Coolant Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Ethylene Glycol Coolant

4.1.3 Propylene Glycol Coolant

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Automotive Coolant Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Automotive Coolant Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Automotive Coolant Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Automotive Coolant Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Automotive Coolant Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Automotive Coolant Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Automotive Coolant Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Automotive Coolant Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Automotive Coolant Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Automotive Coolant Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Passenger Vehicle

5.1.3 Commercial Vehicle

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Automotive Coolant Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Automotive Coolant Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Automotive Coolant Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Automotive Coolant Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Automotive Coolant Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Automotive Coolant Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Automotive Coolant Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Automotive Coolant Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Automotive Coolant Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Prestone

6.1.1 Prestone Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Prestone Business Overview

6.1.3 Prestone Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Prestone Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Prestone Key News

6.2 Shell

6.2.1 Shell Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Shell Business Overview

6.2.3 Shell Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Shell Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Shell Key News

6.3 Exxon Mobil

6.3.1 Exxon Mobil Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Exxon Mobil Business Overview

6.3.3 Exxon Mobil Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Exxon Mobil Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Exxon Mobil Key News

6.4 Castrol

6.4.1 Castrol Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Castrol Business Overview

6.4.3 Castrol Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Castrol Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Castrol Key News

6.5 Total

6.5.1 Total Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Total Business Overview

6.5.3 Total Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Total Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Total Key News

6.6 CCI

6.6.1 CCI Corporate Summary

6.6.2 CCI Business Overview

6.6.3 CCI Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 CCI Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 CCI Key News

6.7 BASF

6.6.1 BASF Corporate Summary

6.6.2 BASF Business Overview

6.6.3 BASF Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 BASF Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 BASF Key News

6.8 Old World Industries

6.8.1 Old World Industries Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Old World Industries Business Overview

6.8.3 Old World Industries Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Old World Industries Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Old World Industries Key News

6.9 Valvoline

6.9.1 Valvoline Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Valvoline Business Overview

6.9.3 Valvoline Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Valvoline Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Valvoline Key News

6.10 Sinopec

6.10.1 Sinopec Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Sinopec Business Overview

6.10.3 Sinopec Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Sinopec Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Sinopec Key News

6.11 CNPC

6.11.1 CNPC Corporate Summary

6.11.2 CNPC Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.11.3 CNPC Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 CNPC Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 CNPC Key News

6.12 Lanzhou BlueStar

6.12.1 Lanzhou BlueStar Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Lanzhou BlueStar Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.12.3 Lanzhou BlueStar Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Lanzhou BlueStar Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Lanzhou BlueStar Key News

6.13 Zhongkun Petrochemical

6.13.1 Zhongkun Petrochemical Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Zhongkun Petrochemical Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.13.3 Zhongkun Petrochemical Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Zhongkun Petrochemical Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Zhongkun Petrochemical Key News

6.14 KMCO

6.14.1 KMCO Corporate Summary

6.14.2 KMCO Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.14.3 KMCO Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 KMCO Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.14.5 KMCO Key News

6.15 Chevron

6.15.1 Chevron Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Chevron Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.15.3 Chevron Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Chevron Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Chevron Key News

6.16 China-TEEC

6.16.1 China-TEEC Corporate Summary

6.16.2 China-TEEC Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.16.3 China-TEEC Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 China-TEEC Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.16.5 China-TEEC Key News

6.17 Guangdong Delian

6.17.1 Guangdong Delian Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Guangdong Delian Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.17.3 Guangdong Delian Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Guangdong Delian Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Guangdong Delian Key News

6.18 SONAX

6.18.1 SONAX Corporate Summary

6.18.2 SONAX Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.18.3 SONAX Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 SONAX Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.18.5 SONAX Key News

6.19 Getz Nordic

6.19.1 Getz Nordic Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Getz Nordic Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.19.3 Getz Nordic Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Getz Nordic Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Getz Nordic Key News

6.20 Kost USA

6.20.1 Kost USA Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Kost USA Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.20.3 Kost USA Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Kost USA Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Kost USA Key News

6.21 Amsoil

6.21.1 Amsoil Corporate Summary

6.21.2 Amsoil Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.21.3 Amsoil Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.21.4 Amsoil Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.21.5 Amsoil Key News

6.22 Recochem

6.22.1 Recochem Corporate Summary

6.22.2 Recochem Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.22.3 Recochem Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.22.4 Recochem Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.22.5 Recochem Key News

6.23 MITAN

6.23.1 MITAN Corporate Summary

6.23.2 MITAN Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.23.3 MITAN Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.23.4 MITAN Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.23.5 MITAN Key News

6.24 Gulf Oil International

6.24.1 Gulf Oil International Corporate Summary

6.24.2 Gulf Oil International Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.24.3 Gulf Oil International Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.24.4 Gulf Oil International Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.24.5 Gulf Oil International Key News

6.25 Paras Lubricants

6.25.1 Paras Lubricants Corporate Summary

6.25.2 Paras Lubricants Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.25.3 Paras Lubricants Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.25.4 Paras Lubricants Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.25.5 Paras Lubricants Key News

6.26 Solar Applied Materials

6.26.1 Solar Applied Materials Corporate Summary

6.26.2 Solar Applied Materials Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.26.3 Solar Applied Materials Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.26.4 Solar Applied Materials Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.26.5 Solar Applied Materials Key News

6.27 Pentosin

6.27.1 Pentosin Corporate Summary

6.27.2 Pentosin Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.27.3 Pentosin Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.27.4 Pentosin Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.27.5 Pentosin Key News

6.28 Millers Oils

6.28.1 Millers Oils Corporate Summary

6.28.2 Millers Oils Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.28.3 Millers Oils Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.28.4 Millers Oils Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.28.5 Millers Oils Key News

6.29 Evans

6.29.1 Evans Corporate Summary

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105