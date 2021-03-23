Global Automotive Coolant Market in Malaysia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Automotive coolant, also known as antifreeze, is a liquid substance that circulates through an internal combustion engine and draws off excessive heat. The two most common chemicals used for this are ethylene and propylene glycol, both of which have lower freezing points than water (32° Fahrenheit or 0° Celsius). This allows the chemicals to flow freely even under cold winter conditions. Automotive Coolant also has a higher boiling point than pure water, which makes it ideal for summer use as well.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Coolant in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Automotive Coolant Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Automotive Coolant Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Liters)

Malaysia Automotive Coolant Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Liters)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Automotive Coolant Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Coolant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Automotive Coolant production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Automotive Coolant Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Liters)

Malaysia Automotive Coolant Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Ethylene Glycol Coolant

Propylene Glycol Coolant

Other

Malaysia Automotive Coolant Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Liters)

Malaysia Automotive Coolant Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Automotive Coolant Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Automotive Coolant Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Automotive Coolant Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Liters)

Total Malaysia Automotive Coolant Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Prestone

Shell

Exxon Mobil

Castrol

Total

CCI

BASF

Old World Industries

Valvoline

Sinopec

CNPC

Lanzhou BlueStar

Zhongkun Petrochemical

KMCO

Chevron

China-TEEC

Guangdong Delian

SONAX

Getz Nordic

Kost USA

Amsoil

Recochem

MITAN

Gulf Oil International

Paras Lubricants

Solar Applied Materials

Pentosin

Millers Oils

Evans

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Coolant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Automotive Coolant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Automotive Coolant Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Automotive Coolant Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Automotive Coolant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Automotive Coolant Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Coolant Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Automotive Coolant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Automotive Coolant Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Automotive Coolant Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Automotive Coolant Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Coolant Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Automotive Coolant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Coolant Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Automotive Coolant Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Coolant Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Automotive Coolant Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Ethylene Glycol Coolant

4.1.3 Propylene Glycol Coolant

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Automotive Coolant Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Automotive Coolant Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Automotive Coolant Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Automotive Coolant Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Automotive Coolant Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Automotive Coolant Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Automotive Coolant Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Automotive Coolant Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Automotive Coolant Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Automotive Coolant Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Passenger Vehicle

5.1.3 Commercial Vehicle

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Automotive Coolant Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Automotive Coolant Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Automotive Coolant Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Automotive Coolant Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Automotive Coolant Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Automotive Coolant Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Automotive Coolant Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Automotive Coolant Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Automotive Coolant Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Prestone

6.1.1 Prestone Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Prestone Business Overview

6.1.3 Prestone Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Prestone Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Prestone Key News

6.2 Shell

6.2.1 Shell Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Shell Business Overview

6.2.3 Shell Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Shell Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Shell Key News

6.3 Exxon Mobil

6.3.1 Exxon Mobil Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Exxon Mobil Business Overview

6.3.3 Exxon Mobil Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Exxon Mobil Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Exxon Mobil Key News

6.4 Castrol

6.4.1 Castrol Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Castrol Business Overview

6.4.3 Castrol Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Castrol Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Castrol Key News

6.5 Total

6.5.1 Total Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Total Business Overview

6.5.3 Total Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Total Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Total Key News

6.6 CCI

6.6.1 CCI Corporate Summary

6.6.2 CCI Business Overview

6.6.3 CCI Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 CCI Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 CCI Key News

6.7 BASF

6.6.1 BASF Corporate Summary

6.6.2 BASF Business Overview

6.6.3 BASF Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 BASF Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 BASF Key News

6.8 Old World Industries

6.8.1 Old World Industries Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Old World Industries Business Overview

6.8.3 Old World Industries Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Old World Industries Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Old World Industries Key News

6.9 Valvoline

6.9.1 Valvoline Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Valvoline Business Overview

6.9.3 Valvoline Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Valvoline Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Valvoline Key News

6.10 Sinopec

6.10.1 Sinopec Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Sinopec Business Overview

6.10.3 Sinopec Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Sinopec Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Sinopec Key News

6.11 CNPC

6.11.1 CNPC Corporate Summary

6.11.2 CNPC Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.11.3 CNPC Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 CNPC Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 CNPC Key News

6.12 Lanzhou BlueStar

6.12.1 Lanzhou BlueStar Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Lanzhou BlueStar Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.12.3 Lanzhou BlueStar Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Lanzhou BlueStar Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Lanzhou BlueStar Key News

6.13 Zhongkun Petrochemical

6.13.1 Zhongkun Petrochemical Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Zhongkun Petrochemical Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.13.3 Zhongkun Petrochemical Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Zhongkun Petrochemical Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Zhongkun Petrochemical Key News

6.14 KMCO

6.14.1 KMCO Corporate Summary

6.14.2 KMCO Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.14.3 KMCO Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 KMCO Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 KMCO Key News

6.15 Chevron

6.15.1 Chevron Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Chevron Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.15.3 Chevron Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Chevron Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Chevron Key News

6.16 China-TEEC

6.16.1 China-TEEC Corporate Summary

6.16.2 China-TEEC Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.16.3 China-TEEC Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 China-TEEC Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.16.5 China-TEEC Key News

6.17 Guangdong Delian

6.17.1 Guangdong Delian Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Guangdong Delian Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.17.3 Guangdong Delian Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Guangdong Delian Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Guangdong Delian Key News

6.18 SONAX

6.18.1 SONAX Corporate Summary

6.18.2 SONAX Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.18.3 SONAX Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 SONAX Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.18.5 SONAX Key News

6.19 Getz Nordic

6.19.1 Getz Nordic Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Getz Nordic Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.19.3 Getz Nordic Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Getz Nordic Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Getz Nordic Key News

6.20 Kost USA

6.20.1 Kost USA Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Kost USA Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.20.3 Kost USA Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Kost USA Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Kost USA Key News

6.21 Amsoil

6.21.1 Amsoil Corporate Summary

6.21.2 Amsoil Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.21.3 Amsoil Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.21.4 Amsoil Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.21.5 Amsoil Key News

6.22 Recochem

6.22.1 Recochem Corporate Summary

6.22.2 Recochem Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.22.3 Recochem Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.22.4 Recochem Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.22.5 Recochem Key News

6.23 MITAN

6.23.1 MITAN Corporate Summary

6.23.2 MITAN Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.23.3 MITAN Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.23.4 MITAN Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.23.5 MITAN Key News

6.24 Gulf Oil International

6.24.1 Gulf Oil International Corporate Summary

6.24.2 Gulf Oil International Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.24.3 Gulf Oil International Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.24.4 Gulf Oil International Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.24.5 Gulf Oil International Key News

6.25 Paras Lubricants

6.25.1 Paras Lubricants Corporate Summary

6.25.2 Paras Lubricants Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.25.3 Paras Lubricants Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.25.4 Paras Lubricants Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.25.5 Paras Lubricants Key News

6.26 Solar Applied Materials

6.26.1 Solar Applied Materials Corporate Summary

6.26.2 Solar Applied Materials Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.26.3 Solar Applied Materials Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.26.4 Solar Applied Materials Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.26.5 Solar Applied Materials Key News

6.27 Pentosin

6.27.1 Pentosin Corporate Summary

6.27.2 Pentosin Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.27.3 Pentosin Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.27.4 Pentosin Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.27.5 Pentosin Key News

6.28 Millers Oils

6.28.1 Millers Oils Corporate Summary

….Continued

