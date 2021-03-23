Global Automotive Coolant Market in UK Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Automotive coolant, also known as antifreeze, is a liquid substance that circulates through an internal combustion engine and draws off excessive heat. The two most common chemicals used for this are ethylene and propylene glycol, both of which have lower freezing points than water (32° Fahrenheit or 0° Celsius). This allows the chemicals to flow freely even under cold winter conditions. Automotive Coolant also has a higher boiling point than pure water, which makes it ideal for summer use as well.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6229039-automotive-coolant-market-in-uk-manufacturing-and-consumption

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Coolant in UK, including the following market information:

UK Automotive Coolant Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Automotive Coolant Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Liters)

UK Automotive Coolant Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Liters)

Top Five Competitors in UK Automotive Coolant Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ :https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/06/08/drone-identification-system-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2025/

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Coolant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ :https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/08/veterinary-surgical-instruments-market-by-global-manufacturers-types-regions-and-applications-research-report-forecast-to-2025/

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Automotive Coolant production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Automotive Coolant Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Liters)

UK Automotive Coolant Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Ethylene Glycol Coolant

Propylene Glycol Coolant

Other

UK Automotive Coolant Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Liters)

UK Automotive Coolant Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Automotive Coolant Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Automotive Coolant Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Automotive Coolant Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Liters)

Total UK Automotive Coolant Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Prestone

Shell

Exxon Mobil

Castrol

Total

CCI

BASF

Old World Industries

Valvoline

Sinopec

CNPC

Lanzhou BlueStar

Zhongkun Petrochemical

KMCO

Chevron

China-TEEC

Guangdong Delian

SONAX

Getz Nordic

Kost USA

Amsoil

Recochem

MITAN

Gulf Oil International

Paras Lubricants

Solar Applied Materials

Pentosin

Millers Oils

Evans

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Coolant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Automotive Coolant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Automotive Coolant Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Automotive Coolant Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Automotive Coolant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Automotive Coolant Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Coolant Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Automotive Coolant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Automotive Coolant Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Automotive Coolant Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Automotive Coolant Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Coolant Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Automotive Coolant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Coolant Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Automotive Coolant Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Coolant Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Automotive Coolant Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Ethylene Glycol Coolant

4.1.3 Propylene Glycol Coolant

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – UK Automotive Coolant Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Automotive Coolant Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Automotive Coolant Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Automotive Coolant Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Automotive Coolant Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Automotive Coolant Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Automotive Coolant Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Automotive Coolant Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Automotive Coolant Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Automotive Coolant Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Passenger Vehicle

5.1.3 Commercial Vehicle

5.2 By Application – UK Automotive Coolant Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Automotive Coolant Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Automotive Coolant Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Automotive Coolant Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK Automotive Coolant Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK Automotive Coolant Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK Automotive Coolant Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK Automotive Coolant Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK Automotive Coolant Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Prestone

6.1.1 Prestone Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Prestone Business Overview

6.1.3 Prestone Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Prestone Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Prestone Key News

6.2 Shell

6.2.1 Shell Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Shell Business Overview

6.2.3 Shell Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Shell Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Shell Key News

6.3 Exxon Mobil

6.3.1 Exxon Mobil Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Exxon Mobil Business Overview

6.3.3 Exxon Mobil Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Exxon Mobil Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Exxon Mobil Key News

6.4 Castrol

6.4.1 Castrol Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Castrol Business Overview

6.4.3 Castrol Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Castrol Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Castrol Key News

6.5 Total

6.5.1 Total Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Total Business Overview

6.5.3 Total Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Total Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Total Key News

6.6 CCI

6.6.1 CCI Corporate Summary

6.6.2 CCI Business Overview

6.6.3 CCI Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 CCI Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.6.5 CCI Key News

6.7 BASF

6.6.1 BASF Corporate Summary

6.6.2 BASF Business Overview

6.6.3 BASF Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 BASF Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.7.5 BASF Key News

6.8 Old World Industries

6.8.1 Old World Industries Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Old World Industries Business Overview

6.8.3 Old World Industries Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Old World Industries Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Old World Industries Key News

6.9 Valvoline

6.9.1 Valvoline Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Valvoline Business Overview

6.9.3 Valvoline Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Valvoline Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Valvoline Key News

6.10 Sinopec

6.10.1 Sinopec Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Sinopec Business Overview

6.10.3 Sinopec Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Sinopec Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Sinopec Key News

6.11 CNPC

6.11.1 CNPC Corporate Summary

6.11.2 CNPC Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.11.3 CNPC Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 CNPC Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.11.5 CNPC Key News

6.12 Lanzhou BlueStar

6.12.1 Lanzhou BlueStar Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Lanzhou BlueStar Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.12.3 Lanzhou BlueStar Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Lanzhou BlueStar Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Lanzhou BlueStar Key News

6.13 Zhongkun Petrochemical

6.13.1 Zhongkun Petrochemical Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Zhongkun Petrochemical Automotive Coolant Business Overview

6.13.3 Zhongkun Petrochemical Automotive Coolant Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Zhongkun Petrochemical Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Zhongkun Petrochemical Key News

….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105