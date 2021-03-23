Global Hoist Rings Market in Italy market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Hoist rings are load-centering eyebolts. They are designed to be rigged from the center or the side and may pivot or swivel. Some hoist rings connect directly to webbing, chain, or shackles. Others have a hook-end rather than a standard bail, eye, or ring.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hoist Rings in France, including the following market information:

France Hoist Rings Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Hoist Rings Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

France Hoist Rings Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Hoist Rings Market 2019 (%)

The global Hoist Rings market was valued at 350 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 412.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. While the Hoist Rings market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hoist Rings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hoist Rings production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Hoist Rings Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France Hoist Rings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Center-pull

Side-pull

Others

China Hoist Rings Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Hoist Rings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction

Marine

Energy

Mold and Mechanical

Aerospace and Military

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Hoist Rings Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Hoist Rings Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Hoist Rings Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total China Hoist Rings Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Crosby Group

RUD

CODIPRO (Alipa)

Jergens

YOKE

JDT

American Drill Bushing

DME

Pewag

Carr Lane

TE-CO

Actek

Tianjin Yiyun

Norelem

Gunnebo Industries

WDS

Stamperia Carcano

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hoist Rings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Hoist Rings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Hoist Rings Overall Market Size

2.1 China Hoist Rings Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Hoist Rings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Hoist Rings Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hoist Rings Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Hoist Rings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Hoist Rings Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Hoist Rings Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Hoist Rings Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hoist Rings Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Hoist Rings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hoist Rings Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Hoist Rings Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hoist Rings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Hoist Rings Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Center-pull

4.1.3 Side-pull

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – China Hoist Rings Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Hoist Rings Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Hoist Rings Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Hoist Rings Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Hoist Rings Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Hoist Rings Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Hoist Rings Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Hoist Rings Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Hoist Rings Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Hoist Rings Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Marine

5.1.4 Energy

5.1.5 Mold and Mechanical

5.1.6 Aerospace and Military

5.1.7 Others

