Global Garment Market in China By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Garment are any article of clothing, it is made from all types of fiber and textile, worn on the body,.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6228982-garment-market-in-china-manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook

This report contains market size and forecasts of Garment in China, including the following market information:

China Garment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Garment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

China Garment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in China Garment Market 2019 (%)

The global Garment market was valued at 23 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Garment market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/07/agriculture-drone-market-2021-manufacturers-analysis-applications-demand-by-regions-amp-forecasts-to-2025/

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Garment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Garment production and consumption in China

ALSO READ:https://icrowdnewswire.com/2019/11/08/technology-analysis-report-of-global-convenience-store-retailing-market-2019-2025top-key-playersforecastgrowth-rate-and-regional-analysis/

Total Market by Segment:

China Garment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Garment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

upper body

lower body

China Garment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Garment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Blouses and shirt-blouses

Jackets and blazers

Jerseys and pullovers

Overcoats, parkas, anoraks, windcheaters, wind jackets and similar articles

Skirts and divided skirts

Sarongs

Bib and Brace overalls

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Garment Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Garment Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Garment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total China Garment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sritex

Argo Manunggal Group

PT Dan Liris

Pt. Multi Garmenjaya

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Garment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Garment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Garment Overall Market Size

2.1 China Garment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Garment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Garment Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105