Enterprise Content Management Market Report 2021 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2021 to 2028

Global Enterprise Content Management Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Component (Solution and Services), by Deployment Mode (On-Premises And Cloud), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), by Business Function (Sales and Marketing, Accounting and Legal, Human Resource Operations and Procurement and Supply Chain Management), by Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom And IT, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Ecommerce, Transportation and Logistics and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Enterprise Content Management Market is valued approximately USD 36.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Enterprise content management helps enterprise to manage and organize semi-structured and unstructured information. Enterprise content management manages financial records, emails & web pages, word documents, images, surveys, product information and others. Enterprise content managements software tracks, stores, edits and collaborates content creation and other information useful for the organization. The global Enterprise Content Management is being highly demanded due to the coronavirus pandemic as employees are asked to work from home and organizations are temporary shutdown. So various companies are adapting enterprise content management for operating their business efficiently. The demand to strengthen corporate information governance practices to make improvements in compliance and audit management, growing amount of data and investment in big data analytics by companies to make better business decisions and rising demand to improve archived content across channels by keeping crucial content protected encourages the growth of the global Enterprise Content Management Market. Furthermore, increase in advancements and strategic initiatives taken by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 30th November 2017, U.S. based Box Inc. expanded its partnership with Microsoft to offer Box Using Azure. Box Using Azure combines Box’s cloud content management platform with Microsoft’s global-scale Azure cloud platform. However, impact of stringent government rules and regulations is the major factor restraining the growth of global Enterprise Content Management market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Enterprise Content Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption advanced technologies has lead the growth of the market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM corporation

Oracle Corporation

Box Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Opentext

Xerox

Atlassian

Newgen Software

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Business Function:

Sales and Marketing

Accounting and Legal

Human Resource Operations

Procurement and Supply Chain Management

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecom And IT

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Ecommerce

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Enterprise Content Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

