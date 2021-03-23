Global Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market in US Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Confocal Raman microscopy couples a Raman spectrometer to a standard optical microscope, allowing high magnification visualization of a sample and Raman analysis with a microscopic laser spot.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment in US, including the following market information:
US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Top Five Competitors in US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market 2019 (%)
The global Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment market was valued at 100.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 122.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. While the Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy
Other
In 2018, tip-enhanced raman spectroscopy accounted for a share of 15.14% in the global confocal raman microscopes market.
US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Life Sciences
Materials Science
Semiconductors
Other
By application, materials science is the largest segment, with market share of about 37% in 2018.
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)
Total US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Horiba
Thermo Fisher
WITec
Renishaw
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 US Manufacturers Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Players in US
3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy
4.1.3 Other
4.2 By Type – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Life Sciences
5.1.3 Materials Science
5.1.4 Semiconductors
5.1.5 Other
5.2 By Application – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
….continued
