Global Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market in US Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Confocal Raman microscopy couples a Raman spectrometer to a standard optical microscope, allowing high magnification visualization of a sample and Raman analysis with a microscopic laser spot.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment in US, including the following market information:

US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market 2019 (%)

The global Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment market was valued at 100.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 122.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. While the Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy

Other

In 2018, tip-enhanced raman spectroscopy accounted for a share of 15.14% in the global confocal raman microscopes market.

US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Life Sciences

Materials Science

Semiconductors

Other

By application, materials science is the largest segment, with market share of about 37% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total US Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Horiba

Thermo Fisher

WITec

Renishaw

