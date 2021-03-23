Grow Lights Market Report 2021 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2021 to 2028

Global Grow Lights Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Watt (<300 Watt and >300 Watt), by Lighting Type (Toplighting and Interlighting), by Installation Type (New Installations and Retrofit Installations), by Offering (Hardware and Software & Services), by Application (Commercial Greenhouse, Vertical Farming, Indoor Farming and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027
WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.
Global Grow Lights Market is valued approximately USD 0.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Grow lights also known as plant lights, is an artificial source of light. Grow lights are designed to stimulate plant growth by the emission of an electromagnetic spectrum required for photosynthesis. Grow lights are used in various applications such as indoor gardening, food production, horticulture, plant propagation and aquatic plants. The global grow light market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, because of temporary lockdown in various countries, along with manufacturing as well as supply chain is at halt. However, increasing adoption of indoor farming in urban areas, ongoing government initiatives to support energy-efficient lighting, growing need for long-lasting, energy-efficient, and economical grow lights and emerging trend of farm-to-table concept are the few factors responsible for the growth of this market over the forecast years. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 28th August, Signify Holding launched Philips GreenPower LED toplighting, a new module that help greenhouse growers to improve the growth of vegetables, fruits, flowers and other crops. Whereas, requirement for varied light spectrums for different crops and high setup and installation costs are the major factors restraining the growth of the global Grow Lights market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Grow Lights Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption advanced technologies has lead the growth of the market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Signify Holding
Gavita International B.V.
General Electric Company
Osram Gmbh
Heliospectra AB
Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd.
Illumitex
Hortilux Schrder
California Lightworks
Zuzi Technology
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Watt:
<300 Watt >300 Watt
Lighting Type:
Toplighting
Interlighting
By Installation Type:
New Installations
Retrofit Installations
By Offering:
Hardware
Software & Services
By Application:
Commercial Greenhouse
Vertical Farming
Indoor Farming
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Grow Lights Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
