Global Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Market Italy By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Polyester staple fiber (PSF) is kind of polyester fiber made directly from PTA & MEG or PET chips or from recycled PET bottle flakes.

This report mainly covers the polyester staple fiber product which has the flame retardant performance. They are mainly used in the fields of clothing, home textiles, public utility, others

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Italy Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Market 2019 (%)

The global Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber market was valued at 180.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 188.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period. While the Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Inherent FRP Staple Fiber

Treated FRP Staple Fiber

Italy Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Clothing

Home Textiles

Public Utility

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Italy Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Trevira

Reliance

Huvis

Teijin

Toyobo

Toray

Unifi

JR Corporation

SSFC

Yizheng Chemical Fiber

Hangzhou Hanbang Chemical Fiber

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

