The Impact of Coronavirus on Pet Care Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Mobile e-commerce is the fastest-growing retailing channel in Bulgaria and is set to continue to see rapid and robust growth in Bulgaria over the forecast period, significantly outpacing the growth of overall e-commerce. Mobile e-commerce’s expansion is supported by an ongoing increase in the ownership of smartphones, the availability of affordable mobile plans and widespread access to free Wi-Fi in cafés, bars, restaurants and hotels. A rise in the number of personal credit and debit cards in c…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5284571-mobile-e-commerce-in-bulgaria

Euromonitor International’s Mobile E-Commerce in Bulgaria report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: E-Commerce.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automated-3d-printing-industry-analysis-size-market-share-growth-trend-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-11

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Mobile E-Commerce market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-polyester-enamelled-wire-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Mobile E-Commerce in Bulgaria

Euromonitor International

April 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Mobile e-commerce to see continued rapid growth

eMAG leads the way in shift towards mobile e-commerce

E-Commerce players forced to develop mobile functionality

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Pure players driving mobile e-commerce expansion

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Mobile E-Commerce: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Mobile E-Commerce: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Mobile E-Commerce Forecasts: Value 2019-2024

Table 4 Mobile E-Commerce Forecasts: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Negative demographic trends continue to impact retailing’s future growth prospects

Store-based retailers forced to develop e-commerce strategies

Discounters leads growth in modern grocery retailing

Multinationals increase their presence in Bulgaria

Rising numbers of operators are expected to shift towards e-commerce activity; store-based retailers demand more flexible working conditions

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Informal retailing

Opening hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2019

Physical retail landscape

Cash and carry

Seasonality

Christmas

Back to School

Payments and delivery

Emerging business models

MARKET DATA

Table 5 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2014-2019

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105