Global Naturally Healthy Beverages in Chile Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Almost all naturally healthy packaged food categories see healthy growth in 2020, thanks to their natural positioning. Within this trend, artisanal and small local enterprises are seeing their popularity increase, particularly so after lockdowns started to be lifted and consumers, still wary of COVID-19, started to shop closer to home and avoid large shopping centres. Whilst these types of products tend to be slightly more expensive, consumers appear happy to pay this premium to have these healt…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368649-naturally-healthy-packaged-food-in-france

Euromonitor International’s Naturally Healthy Packaged Food in France report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-peanut-paste-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-12

Product coverage: NH Cereal Bars, NH Dairy, NH Fruit and Nut Bars, NH Fruit Snacks, NH High Fibre Food, NH Honey, NH Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, NH Olive Oil, NH Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Naturally Healthy Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-crypto-asset-management-service-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Naturally Healthy Packaged Food in France

Euromonitor International

January 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Naturally healthy packaged food sees healthy growth, thanks to natural positioning of popular products

NH honey sees sweet sales boost thanks to growing consumer awareness about the importance of bees, alongside the health and wellness trend

PepsiCo France maintains overall lead thanks to its global strengths and leading Bénénuts brand, however private labels and local players ramp up their offerings

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Organic trend set to pose challenges to naturally healthy packaged food over the forecast period

NH fruit and nut bars expected to show strongest growth over forecast period, as currently high performing sub-categories fall into steep declines

NH honey sales expected to stabilise at small rates over forecast period, due to limited innovation and value sales driven down by influx of private labels

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of NH Packaged Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of NH Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of NH Packaged Food: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of NH Packaged Food: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of NH Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of NH Packaged Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of NH Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105