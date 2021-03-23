Pea Starch Market Report 2021 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2021 to 2028

Global Pea Starch Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Grade (Food, Feed, and Industrial), by Application (Food & Beverages, Feed, Pet Food, and Industrial), by Function (Binding & Thickening, Gelling, Film Forming, Texturizing and Others), by Source (Organic and Inorganic) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/1243371/Global Pea Starch Market Size study with#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Pea Starch Market is valued approximately USD 127.1 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7. 0% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Pea starch is extracted from pisum sativum dry pea, is a rich source of amylose and provides thick consistency and gel-based texture as compare to other starches. Pea starch is acidic in nature, possesses high temperature resistance as well as better shear stability and gluten-free. Due to its gelling, texturizing, and thickening properties, it is widely used in various food application such as pasta sauces, creams, meats, delicatessen etc. The ongoing health crisis around COVID-19 has affected global pea starch market, due to temporary locked down in various countries. Thus, affecting agricultural and supply chain of pea starch. The rising demand for pea starch from various end-use industries, increase in demand for gluten-free food products and cost-effectiveness of manufacturing pea starch are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the U.S. distribution channel of gluten free products was USD 2.79 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to rise by USD 7.59 billion in 2020. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 07th June 2017, France based Roquette Frres invested around USD 43.92 million on its Vic-sur-Aisne facility to expand pea processing capacity. However, effect of retrogradation on the functional properties of pea starch and decrease in the production of dry pea are the major factors restraining the growth of global Pea Starch market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Pea Starch market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increase in consumption of processed food, the demand for pea starch in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1243371/Global Pea Starch Market Size study with#inquiry

Major market player included in this report are:

Emsland Group

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

Roquette Frres

Vestkorn Milling AS

Ingredion Incorporated

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Felleskjpet Rogaland Agder

Agt Food and Ingredients

Parrheim Foods

Puris Foods

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Grade:

Food

Feed

Industrial

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=1243371

by Application:

Food & Beverages

Feed

Pet Food

Industrial

by Function:

Binding & Thickening

Gelling

Film Forming

Texturizing

Others

By Source:

Organic

Inorganic

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Pea Starch Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1243371/Global Pea Starch Market Size study with

________________________________________