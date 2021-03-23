Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market Report 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market Size study, by Product (Bags, Trays, Clamshell, Shrink Films, Boxes & Containers, Tapes & Labels, Foams, Totes, Others) by Application (Electrical & Electronic Component, Equipment, Explosive Powders, Drugs, Others) by Material and Additive (Conductive & Dissipative Polymers, Metal, Additive) by End-Use (Electrical & Electronics, Automobile, Defense & Military, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Healthcare, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/1243343/Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Pac#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging includes range of distinctive feature packaging products for protecting electronic items especially static items by ensuring the integrity of the products contained within the pack. It is specifically designed to keep the static electricity at bay. These Static can be caused by a number of factors such as other devices, friction and weather. The packaging is made using special plastic additives which make the package electrically conductive. This conductivity aids in preventing the accumulation of electrostatic charges keeping the packaged electronic components safe. The packaging is majorly utilized in the electronic sector. The electronic devices have semiconductor materials in them such as silicon and insulating materials which when exposed to high voltages may break down, thus necessitating the use of ESD packaging. The increasing electronics sales across the globe drives the ESD packaging market. As per Statista, revenue in consumer electronics segment amounted to USD 128 billion in 2019 and is expected to USD 181 billion by 2023. Moreover, as per China daily, 40 billion chips were manufactured in the first quarter of 2018. While, the Electronics Manufacturing in Japan accounted for USD 98 billion in 2019.Furthermore, the growing use of the ESD packaging in Defense and Military sector fuels the market towards growth. However, strict regulations for specific materials impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. While the rising trend of IoT and connected devices augments a potential market for ESD packaging during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of large electronic manufacturers in the region which by default increases the consumption of ESD packaging in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and increasing digitalization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1243343/Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Pac#inquiry

Major market player included in this report are:

Smurfit Kappa Group

DS Smith Plc

Sealed Air Corporation

Pregis Corporation

Achilles Corporation

Desco Industries Inc.

Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH

Elcom (UK) Ltd.

Summit Container

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Bags

Trays

Clamshell

Shrink Films

Boxes & Containers

Tapes & Labels

Foams

Totes/IBC

Others

By Application:

Electrical & Electronic Component

Equipment

Explosive Powders

Drugs

Others

By Material and Additive:

Conductive & Dissipative Polymers

Metal

Additive

By End-Use:

Electrical & Electronics

Automobile

Defense & Military

Manufacturing

Aerospace

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=1243343

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1243343/Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Pac

________________________________________