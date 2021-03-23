Ethyl Alcohol Market Report 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global Ethyl Alcohol Market Size study, by Grade (Food Grade, Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Lab Grade) by Purity (Undenatured Ethanol, Denatured Ethanol) by Application (Industrial Solvent, Fuel/Fuel Additive, Disinfectant, Beverages, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Ethyl Alcohol Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Ethyl Alcohol is a volatile, flammable, colorless liquid with a slight characteristic odor. The compound is a principal active ingredient of alcoholic drinks. The rising consumption of alcohol across the globe drives the market for Ethyl Alcohol. Additionally, increasing efforts by the manufacturers to strengthen the distribution channels such as online stores and convenience stores aid the easy availability of the product fueling the market growth. As per the beverage Information and Insights Group, the straight American whiskey category grew 5.3% in 2018 reaching 23.29 million 9-liter cases in the US. While the Rose Category grew about 48% in the US and the Wine witnessed an overall growth of 3%. Further, the Indian Spirit sector including whiskey, brandy, rum and vodka was estimated to expand 25% to USD 41 trillion by 2022. Moreover, Extensive use of Ethyl Alcohol as a food processing ingredient in the food and beverage industry fuels the market growth as the compound is used as a natural product to extract and concentrate flavors and aromas used in wine production. However, rise in awareness about ill effects of alcohol consumption impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, the increasing use of ethyl alcohol as renewable fuel which is used as fuel additive in automobiles to reduce harmful gas emission presents a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Ethyl Alcohol market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the Stringent regulations toward reducing the usage of fossil fuels, and rising demand from the food processing industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising alcohol consumption would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ethyl Alcohol market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

POET LLC

Valero Energy Corporation

Green Plains Inc.

Advanced Bioenergy LLC

Flint Hills Resources LP

HPCL Biofuels Limited

Andersons Ethanol Group

Braskem

Cargill Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Grade:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Lab Grade

By Purity:

Undenatured Ethanol

Denatured Ethanol

By Application:

Industrial Solvent

Fuel/Fuel Additive

Disinfectant

Beverages

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Ethyl Alcohol Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

