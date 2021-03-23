Electric Forklifts Market Research Report Forecast 2020-2027: Top Key Players CROWN EQUIPMENT CORPORATION, ANHUI HELI CO., LTD., KOMATSU LTD, HANGCHA, HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC., DOOSAN INDUSTRIAL VEHICLE AMERICA CORP. and Others

The “Global Electric Forklift Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electric forklift market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of electric forklift market with detailed market segmentation by services, packaging, industry vertical. The global electric forklift market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electric forklift market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the electric forklift market.

The report also includes the profiles of key electric forklift market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- TOYOTA MATERIAL HANDLING, KION GROUP AG, JUNGHEINRICH AG, MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO.,LTD., CROWN EQUIPMENT CORPORATION, ANHUI HELI CO., LTD., KOMATSU LTD, HANGCHA, HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC., DOOSAN INDUSTRIAL VEHICLE AMERICA CORP.

The global electric forklift market is growing at a significant rate with the presence of global and regional players present in the market. The logistic and industrial end-user sector is adopting the technology at a faster rate. Also, advancement in battery technology is boosting the electric forklift market. The industrial sector shifts toward electric technology will boost the market in the next few years, as companies are adopting the technology to meet environmental sustainability goals. There are various factors that drive market growth, including factors such as the growing demand for enhanced battery-powered forklifts and the rising demand for heavy-duty forklifts. Factors that serve as a business opportunity include increasing support from governments in emerging economies and the enhanced power support from new battery technologies, which are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the electric forklift market. In the current scenario, enhanced inclination towards automation and electrification of countries such as the US, Japan, Germany, and others is boosting the market growth.

A wide range of industries is deploying an electric fleet into logistics, material handling, and internal warehouse management operations to address sustainability and environmental goals. An increasing movement towards electrification of logistics has supported the growth of electric forklifts. These electric forklifts are getting used for loading material, transporting material, managing warehouses, and other applications. Electric forklift produces zero-emission, acting as a key factor for the adoption. The electric power sourced engine is used in electric forklift, which offers similar benefits as fuel-based engines. The electric forklift is a substitute solution for hybrid and fossil fuel-based material handling vehicles used in industries, to reduce emission and support environmental goals.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global electric forklift market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The electric forklift market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

