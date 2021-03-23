Flame Retardant Market Report 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global Flame Retardant Market Size study, by Type (ATH, Antimony Oxide, Brominated, Chlorinated, Phosphorous, Others) and End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Wire & Cables, Automotive, Textiles and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/1243345/Global Flame Retardant Market Size study#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Flame Retardant Market is valued approximately at USD 11.31 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Flame retardants are compounds added to materials like plastics, electrical devices, construction materials and textiles to delay the production of the flame in the material preventing the spread of the fire. The various types of flame retardants are aluminum trihydrates, brominated flame retardant, antimony oxides and others. The increase in demand from current & emerging applications majorly electrical industry has led to the adoption of Flame Retardant across the forecast period. The use in electronics is increasing due to the property of decreasing flammability of combustible substance. As per Statista, the number of users of Consumer Electronics is expected to amount to 2.9 billion by 2024 with the user penetration increasing from 26.9% in 2020 to 38.5% by 2024. Also, with the growing use in other end-use industries such as building & construction, automotive & transportation, wires & cables at a substantial rate across the world is expected to fuel the demand for Flame Retardants. Moreover, the rising government standards setting, improved safety standards for smoke and flammability range in different products drives the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Flame Retardant market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of electrical & electronics manufacturing hubs and increase in infrastructure activities in countries such as China, India and Japan. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing population along with increasing disposable income increases the demand for electronic products and rise in building activities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Flame Retardant market across Asia-Pacific region.

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1243345/Global Flame Retardant Market Size study#inquiry

Major market player included in this report are:

Albemarle (U.S.)

ICL (Israel)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Lanxess (Germany)

Nabaltec (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

BASF (Germany)

Akzo Nobel (Netherlands)

Italmatch (Italy)

Huber Engineered Materials (U.S.)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

ATH

Antimony Oxide

Brominated

Chlorinated

Phosphorous

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Building & Construction

Electronics & Appliances

Automotive & Transportation

Wires & Cables

Textiles

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=1243345

Target Audience of the Global Flame Retardant Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1243345/Global Flame Retardant Market Size study

________________________________________