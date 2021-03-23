Vegetable Oils Market Report 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global Vegetable Oils Market Size study, by Product type (palm oil, soybean oil, rapeseed oil (canola), sunflower oil, and others) by Application (confectionery, dairy products, bakery, meat products, and others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Vegetable Oils Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Vegetable Oils are derived from plant seeds or their parts which have a wide variety of food and non-food applications. These vegetable oils include sunflower oil, rapeseed oil, soybean oil, palm oil and more. It has wide applications in households, food processing industries, cosmetics products and more. Hence the growing use of vegetable oils in processed foods industry drives the market growth. As per Statista, the global vegetable oil production amounted to 203 million metric tons in 2019 while the consumption of sunflower seed oil amounted to 18.28 million metric tons worldwide. Also, the use of non-edible vegetable oils in fuel production, culinary, soap and perfume formulation fuel the market growth. As demonstrated by the increased imports of non-edible vegetable oils in India, which amounted to 636 thousand tons in the year 2018-19 an increase of 126 thousand tons from 509 thousand in 2017-18 as per the Solvent Extractors Association. However, the surge in environmental concerns and unregulated production of vegetable oils hinders the market growth. The use of the oils in form of feedstock in the bio-fuel industry opens an opportunity for the market players.

The regional analysis of global Vegetable Oils market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to huge demand from the food sector and other manufacturing industries due to rapid industrialization. Also, the immense growth in bio-fuels and biollastics along with abundant availability of raw materials in the Southeast Asian countries fuels the market growth in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing population along with changing living standards and increasing health conscious consumers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Vegetable Oils market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Archer Daniel Midland Company

ACH Foods Company Inc

Cargill Agricola S.A.

Bunge North America Inc.

Chinatex Corporation

ConAgra Foods Inc.

J-Oil Mills Inc.

Carapelli Firenzi S.P.A

CHS Inc.

Richardson Oilseed Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Palm oils

Soybean oil

Rapeseed oil (canola)

Sunflower oil

Others

By Application:

Confectionery

Dairy products

Bakery

Meat products

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Vegetable Oils Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

