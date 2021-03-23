Frozen bakery products Market Report 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global frozen bakery products market Size study with COVID Impact, Based on Type (Breads, Pizza, Crusts, Cakes & Pastries, waffles, biscuits, cookies, bagels, pretzels, and donuts); Based on Distribution Channel (Artisan Bakers, Retail, Catering & Industrial) Based on Technology (Raw Products, Ready-to-Bake, Ready Baked & Frozen) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global frozen bakery products market is valued approximately at USD 3.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The market for frozen bakery products comprises of bread, cakes, pastries, and donuts made from corn, rice, wheat, barley, oats, and rye. These are rich in nutrition and taste, have a comparatively longer shelf life and are suitable for use, which drives demand for these products in the market. Increasing the demand for frozen bakery products is boosting market demand for these products. . The global capacity of refrigerated warehouses increased to 616 million cubic meters (m3) in 2018, from 552 million cubic meters (m3) in 2014, according to the International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses (IARW), a core partner of the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA).Increasing numbers of retail outlets selling the product in emerging economies coupled with attractive advertising and marketing will also indicate demand for luxury food items like that. Preference for conventional and freshly baked products and volatility in raw materials prices are restraining factors. In the emerging markets, the market potential for frozen bakery products is huge, where consumer demand for healthy baked goods products is increasing due to a growing health consciousness can be the opportunity factors

The regional analysis of global frozen bakery products market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is a mature and homogenous market in highly penetrated frozen bakery products. The European market is experiencing growth due to a good economic situation and a rise in launches of products that meet consumer demand. The market for frozen bakery products in North America is expected to witness strong growth due to increased awareness of the health benefits associated with consuming various types of frozen foods.

Major market player included in this report are:

General Mills,

Aryzta AG,

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.,

Europastry,

Lantmannen Unibake International,

Associated British Foods plc,

Flower Foods Inc.,

TreeHouse Foods, Inc.,

Dawn Foods Products Inc., and

Vandemoortele NV.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Based on Type,

Breads

Pizza Crusts

Cakes & Pastries

Others (waffles, biscuits, cookies, bagels, pretzels, and donuts )

Based on Distribution Channel,

Artisan Bakers

Retail

Catering & Industrial

Based on Technology,

Raw Products

Ready-to-Bake

Ready Baked & Frozen

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Residential Energy Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

