Patient temperature management devices Market Report 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global patient temperature management devices market Size study with COVID Impact, Products (Patient warming systems, Convective warming systems, Intravascular warming systems, Surface warming systems) End users (Surgical centres, Emergency care units, Ambulatory sites) Applications (Perioperative care, Acute care, Newborn care, Other application areas) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/1243355/Global patient temperature management de#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global patient temperature management devices market is valued approximately at USD 2.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.62% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Patient temperature management systems offer a number of medical advantages, such as reducing blood loss during surgery, reducing the risk of neurological disorders after cardiac arrest, and helping with rapid post-surgery recovery. Because of such benefits, patients’ hospital stay is reduced to bare minimum, thereby reducing overall healthcare costs. These are used to measure COVID-19 patients’ body temperature since high body temperature is one of COVID-19’s major symptoms. Increasing number of surgical procedures is the driving factor. The per capita use of surgical services will remain constant, we predict significant increases (1447%) in the amount of work in all surgical fields. The restraining factor of the market is the high cost of intravascular temperature management systems. Invasive cooling costs per patient range from USD 900 to 1,400, depending on the type of single-use components used, as opposed to USD 510 in surface cooling methods. The number of firms offering temperature management systems has grown globally. Major market players focus on reinforcing their product offerings, distribution networks and geographical presence through contracts and agreements with other established and emerging market players are the opportunities.

The regional analysis of global patient temperature management devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Due to the increasing number of cardiac surgeries and increased health care expenditure in the US, North America led the market. The country also has a favorable reimbursement scenario, thus driving the temperature management systems to penetrate. Asia Pacific is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period due to high growth opportunities to meet the unmet needs of the region’s target population

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1243355/Global patient temperature management de#inquiry

Major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic plc (covidien plc)

Ethicon endo-surgery

R. Bard, inc.

Abbott vascular inc.

Stryker corporation

ZOLL Medical Corporation,

Ecolab,

Geratherm Medical,

Enthermics Medical Systems,

GE Healthcare,

Moeck und Moeck, Welkins, and

Covidien.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Products

Patient warming systems

Convective warming systems

Intravascular warming systems

Surface warming systems

End users:

Surgical centres

Emergency care units

Ambulatory sites

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=1243355

Applications

Perioperative care

Acute care

Newborn care

Other application areas

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Urgent Care Center Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1243355/Global patient temperature management de

________________________________________