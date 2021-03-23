Patient temperature management devices Market Report 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global patient temperature management devices market Size study with COVID Impact, Products (Patient warming systems, Convective warming systems, Intravascular warming systems, Surface warming systems) End users (Surgical centres, Emergency care units, Ambulatory sites) Applications (Perioperative care, Acute care, Newborn care, Other application areas) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027
Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR
https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/1243355/Global patient temperature management de#sample
WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.
Global patient temperature management devices market is valued approximately at USD 2.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.62% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Patient temperature management systems offer a number of medical advantages, such as reducing blood loss during surgery, reducing the risk of neurological disorders after cardiac arrest, and helping with rapid post-surgery recovery. Because of such benefits, patients’ hospital stay is reduced to bare minimum, thereby reducing overall healthcare costs. These are used to measure COVID-19 patients’ body temperature since high body temperature is one of COVID-19’s major symptoms. Increasing number of surgical procedures is the driving factor. The per capita use of surgical services will remain constant, we predict significant increases (1447%) in the amount of work in all surgical fields. The restraining factor of the market is the high cost of intravascular temperature management systems. Invasive cooling costs per patient range from USD 900 to 1,400, depending on the type of single-use components used, as opposed to USD 510 in surface cooling methods. The number of firms offering temperature management systems has grown globally. Major market players focus on reinforcing their product offerings, distribution networks and geographical presence through contracts and agreements with other established and emerging market players are the opportunities.
The regional analysis of global patient temperature management devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Due to the increasing number of cardiac surgeries and increased health care expenditure in the US, North America led the market. The country also has a favorable reimbursement scenario, thus driving the temperature management systems to penetrate. Asia Pacific is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period due to high growth opportunities to meet the unmet needs of the region’s target population
Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR
https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1243355/Global patient temperature management de#inquiry
Major market player included in this report are:
Medtronic plc (covidien plc)
Ethicon endo-surgery
R. Bard, inc.
Abbott vascular inc.
Stryker corporation
ZOLL Medical Corporation,
Ecolab,
Geratherm Medical,
Enthermics Medical Systems,
GE Healthcare,
Moeck und Moeck, Welkins, and
Covidien.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
Products
Patient warming systems
Convective warming systems
Intravascular warming systems
Surface warming systems
End users:
Surgical centres
Emergency care units
Ambulatory sites
Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR
https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=1243355
Applications
Perioperative care
Acute care
Newborn care
Other application areas
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2018
Base year 2019
Forecast period 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Urgent Care Center Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Click to know more about product @ WMR
https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1243355/Global patient temperature management de
________________________________________https://bisouv.com/