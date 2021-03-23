Kaolin Market Report 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global Kaolin Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Source (Natural and Synthetic), by Grade (Calcined, Hydrous, Delaminated, Surface Treated and Structured), by End Use Industry (Paper, Ceramics, Paints & Coatings, Rubber, Pharmaceuticals and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/sample-report/1243356/Global Kaolin Market Size study with COV#sample

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Kaolin Market is valued approximately USD 2.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Kaolin is white and plastic clay, rich in kaolinite mineral and is also known as Chinese Clay. Kaolin is available naturally as well as can be produced in laboratory synthetically, and it is the raw material for manufacturing ceramic tiles. Kaolin is used in various applications such as filler, extender, coatings and pigments, due to its plasticity and white in colour property. In the pharmaceutical industry, Kaolin is used to stop wounding bleeding, mild-to-moderate diarrhea, and cholera. The global Kaolin is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as employees are asked to work from home and manufacturing sectors are temporary shutdown. So various companies have restricted their manufacturing and supply operations which halt the demand of kaolin currently. The rise in construction industry and increasing demand for kaolin from various end-use industries are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, in 2018, it is estimated that commercial construction is roughly $ 89.52 billion in the United States, an increase from $ 40.1 billion in 2010. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: in February 2019, India based 20 MICRONS Limited company agreed a partnership with German based DORFNER GmbH (Germany) for the distribution of kaolin products in Europe. Thus, increasing the kaolin business of both the companys in the European market. However, availability of substitutes in the paper industry is the major factor restraining the growth of global Kaolin market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Kaolin market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing demand from end use industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Ask for Sample/Enquiry and details report @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1243356/Global Kaolin Market Size study with COV#inquiry

Major market player included in this report are:

Imerys S.A.

BASF SE

Ashapura Group

EICL Limited

SCR-Sibelco N.V.

W. R. Grace & CO.

Kamin LLC

20 MICRONS Limited company

Minotaur Exploration Limited

Thiele Kaolin Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Click for BUY NOW and ask for lucrative Discount @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/buynow.php?id=1243356

By Source:

Natural

Synthetic

By Grade:

Calcined

Hydrous

Delaminated

Surface Treated

Structured

By End Use Industry:

Paper

Ceramics

Paints & Coatings

Rubber

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Kaolin Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Click to know more about product @ WMR

https://westernmarketresearch.com/market-report/1243356/Global Kaolin Market Size study with COV

________________________________________