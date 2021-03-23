Thermoform Packaging Market Report 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global Thermoform Packaging Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Material (Plastic, Aluminum, Paper & Paperboard), Type (Clamshell packaging, Blister packaging, Skin packaging and Others), by Heat sealing coating (Water, Solvent and Hot melt based), by End-Use industries (Food & beverage, Electronics, Personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceutical and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.



Global Thermoform Packaging Market is valued approximately USD 42.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.30% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Thermoform packaging are plastic packaging those are obtained by thermoforming process. The thermoforming process includes molding of plastics into desired shape by heating it and applying pressure on it. It has a wide range of application in various industries such as food & beverage, electronics, personal care, pharmaceuticals and automotive etc. due to inherent properties such as lightweight, protective attributes, reusability, and cost-effectiveness. The thermoform packaging is gaining wide range of application in food & beverage industries due to its flexibility in design along with low production cost compared to injection and rotational molding. Also, it protects food from contamination. Therefore, rapid growth in food and beverage industry across the globe is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the food processing industry in India was USD 258 billion in 2015 and increased up to USD 400 billion in 2019. Similarly, as per Statistics released by Alberta Highlights, the food and beverage manufacturing sale in Canada reached to USD 14.4 billion in 2017, increased with 8.4% from 2016. In addition, growing demand of thermoform packaging from pharmaceutical industries is also the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, limitation on packaging of heavy items and stringent regulations regarding usage of plastic packaging are the factors hampering the growth of market over the forecast years. Also, the global outbreak of COVID-19 adversely affected the sale and supply chain of various industries. As various economies announced lockdown for preventing spread of virus among people and avoid social gathering. Due to such factors demand of thermoforms packaging in various end-use industries such as electronics and automotive is expected to be hampered. Whereas, demand of thermoform packaging in essential end-use industries such as food & beverage and healthcare even in lockdown timeframe is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Thermoform Packaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in healthcare industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing growth in food & beverage industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Thermoform Packaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Anchor Packaging Inc.

Amcor Ltd.

Display Pack Inc.

D&W Fine Pack LLC

Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.

Sinclair & Rush Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Tamarack Products Ltd.

WestRock Company

Placon Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Plastics

Aluminium

Paper & Paperboard

By Type:

Clamshell Packaging

Blister Packaging

Skin Packaging

Others

By Heat sealing coating:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt-based

By End-use industries:

Food & Beverage

Electronics

Personal care & cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Thermoform Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

