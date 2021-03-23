Kraft Paper Market Report 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global Kraft Paper Market Size study, by Grade (Bleached, unbleached, Wrapping & Packing, Sack Kraft Paper and Others), Packaging Form (Wraps, Pouches, Envelops, Grocery Bags, Industrial bags and corrugated bags), by Application (Food & beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and personal care, Building & construction and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Kraft Paper Market is valued approximately USD 15.60 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.00% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Kraft paper and paperboards are made up of wood pulp, recycled material and chemicals that offers it high strength and high tear resistance. Due to such properties it is widely used in packaging along with overcoming global environmental concern of using plastics products. Kraft papers has high strength, lightweight, durable and thickness properties which stimulates its demand in packaging of heavy materials. It has wide range of application in producing corrugated boxes therefore, rapid growth in demand of corrugated box packaging across the globe drives the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Statista, the global corrugated packaging market was USD 237.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow up to USD 294.3 billion till 2023. The global outbreak of COVID-19 also affected the growth of Kraft papers due to the rising demand of such papers in making corrugated box packaging for essential end-use industries such as healthcare and food & beverage. For instance: in March 19, 2020, as per Fiber Box Association, the box industries are continued to operate in America to deliver needed packaging to customers belonging from grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors offices and hospitals with food and medical supplies. Also, in March 2020, as per the European Federation of Corrugated Board Manufacturers (FEFCO) supply of raw materials and manufacturing of corrugated box are allowed in Europe during lockdowns to offer transport corrugated packaging for various essential end-use industries such as healthcare and food & beverage. However, lack of favorable government initiatives in underdeveloped countries is the factor hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Kraft Paper market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid demand of kraft papers in various end use industries such as electronics, automotive and healthcare. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising growth in food processing industries would create a lucrative growth prospects for the global Kraft Paper market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

International Paper

Stora Enso

Nippon Paper Group

Mondi Group Plc.

Sappi Limited

Smurfit Kappa Group

Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.

BillerudKorsns AB

Segezha Group

Glatfelter

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Grade:

Bleached

Unbleached

Wrapping & Packing

Sack Kraft Paper

Others

By Packaging Form:

Wraps

Pouches

Envelopes

Grocery Bags

Industrial Bags

Corrugated Box

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and personal care

Building & construction

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Kraft Paper Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

