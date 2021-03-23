Hydraulic Fluid Market Report 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global Hydraulic Fluid Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Point of Sale (OEM and Aftermarket), by Base Oil (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil and Bio-based Oil), by End Use Industry (Construction, Metal & Mining, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Cement Production, Food Processing and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Hydraulic Fluid Market is valued approximately USD 7.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Hydraulic Fluid acts as a medium of energy transfer in hydraulic systems, used for various applications including corrosion resistance, lubrication, heat transfer, sealant, etc. Hydraulic fluid is manufactured from water and mineral oils that helps to reduce flexibility and compressibility. The global Hydraulic Fluid market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic because of temporary lockdown in various countries along with manufacturing as well as supply chain is at halt. The massive industrial growth in APAC and the Middle East & Africa, rising demand for improved quality of hydraulic fluids as well as growing automotive industry in various region are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per Mckinsey report, from 2007 to 2017, China has tripled its production of labor-intensive goods, from USD 3.1 trillion to USD 8.8 trillion. Furthermore, growing demand for processed food and rising demand from marine application tends to drive the growth of the hydraulic fluid market. Furthermore, the introduction of innovative products and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 08th June 2019, US based ExxonMobil launched a technologically advanced series of hydraulic oils Mobil DTE 20 Ultra Series in India. However, high cost of synthetic and bio-based hydraulic fluid and stringent environmental regulations are the major factors restraining the growth of global Hydraulic Fluid market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Hydraulic Fluid market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing population in the region, accompanied by increasing construction spending in the developing markets of China, India, and Indonesia. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Exxonmobil Corporation

BP P.L.C.

Chevron Corporation

Total S.A.

Petrochina Company Limited

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Sinopec Limited

Jxtg Holdings, Inc.

Fuchs Petrolub AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Point of Sale:

OEM

Aftermarket

by Base Oil:

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Bio-based Oil

By End-Use Industry:

Construction

Metal & Mining

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Cement Production

Food Processing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Hydraulic Fluid Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

