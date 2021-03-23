Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Market Report 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Small Caliber, large Caliber) Application (Architectural Engineering, Industrial Field, Agricultural Garden Project, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. This research report provides breakthrough inputs and insights on market related factors like size, competition, trends, analysis, forecasts etc. The study encompasses primary and secondary data sources along with quantitative and qualitative practices thus assuring data accuracy.

Global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe are pipes with two layer, a corrugated outer wall which is further molded to a smooth inner wall providing tremendous strength and durability and in addition, it maintains a light weight. The furrowed outer wall provides optimum strength underneath compressive loading kind covering layers and traffic (High Ring Stiffness). The intense yellow color of the inner pipe conjointly improves visibility in TV examination, providing optimum, conditions for acceptance testing. These pipes also possess properties such as good corrosion resistance, increased longevity of the pipes and reduced wear and tear. Hence these are a preferable alternative to concrete and metal pipes used in applications such as Oil and gas supply, Sewage systems, water pipelines and other construction projects. The rising construction and infrastructural projects across the globe drives the demand for Double wall Corrugated Pipes. As the construction increases the demand for underground drainage systems, and fibre electric cable network increases. This fuels the demand for Double wall corrugated hide pipes as these offer more advantages as compared to concrete and metal pipes. Further, the rising application of the Pipes in the Oil and Gas Supply drives the market towards growth. The increase in oil production and demand demands efficient way to transport oil which fuels the market growth. According to Statista more than 4 billion metric tons of oil is produced worldwide annually of which one-third is produced in middle east region. From 1990 to 2018 Saudi Arabia accounted to 266 billion barrels of oil reserves. The state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Company continues to identify, expand and enhance its oil production. In 2016 it discovered 2 new oil fields and one new gas field which bring the total to 130 fields which has a production capacity of 12 million barrels per day. Also, the company aims to double its gas production to 23 billion standard cubic feet per day. Hence the expansion and identification of the new fields and the efforts to increase its production forecasts an increase in the transportation needs which projects a growing Market for Double walled Corrugated Hide Pipes.

The regional analysis of global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the Rising consumer awareness and well established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising urbanization and increasing smart city projects would create lucrative growth prospects for the Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

JM Eagle

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

WL Plastics

Armtec

Uponor

ADS

Plasson USA

Dura-Line Audax Group

IPEX

Contech Engineered

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Small Caliber

Large Caliber

By Application:

Architectural Engineering

Industrial Field

Agricultural Garden Project

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 20198

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

