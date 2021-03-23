Cloud Testing Market Applications, Channel and Forecast to 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Cloud Testing Market , which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Cloud Testing Market is estimated to record a significant growth throughout the forecast period. The ICT sector constitutes 4.8% of the European economy. Europe’s organization ERDF i.e. European Regional Development Fund has allotted approximately USD 23 billion for investments related to ICT during the funding period 2014-2020. ICT refers to the communication technologies including the internet, wireless networks, social networking, cell phones, video-conferencing, computers, software, and other media applications and services enabling users to access, retrieve, and manipulate information in a digital form.

Market Synopsis of Global Cloud Testing Market

Market Scenario

Cloud-based testing refers to monitoring, testing, measuring, and controlling, activities in a cloud-based environment and infrastructure by expanding the cloud technologies and solutions. Many IT organizations have categorized cloud testing as Testing as a Service (TaaS) which are used for validation of various software products owned by organizations or individuals. Many IT giants are providing the testing products and services which use licensing model based on the cloud for their end-users. For instance, load testing which is categorized as one of the platforms for cloud testing can be accessed on demand for a product to test proprietary applications.

However, cloud-based testing platforms improve the current agile development cycles which result in continuous testing and enhances high-quality testing. Testing on the cloud also facilitates better communication in terms of strategizing, planning, and test execution process. In the light of these factors, the cloud testing market is expected to have a significant growth over the next few years. On the flip side, the cloud testing constantly needs new environment infrastructure for developing the project and high investment for establishing the testing environment. These factors are anticipated to be one of the challenging factors for the cloud testing market over the forecast period.Global Cloud Testing Market is expected to reach approximately USD 11.76 billion by 2023 growing at a 13% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023

Key Players

Some of the key players of Cloud Testing market include IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), Smartbear Software (U.S.), Microfocus (U.K.), Akamai Technologies (U.S.),Capgemini (France), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Cavisson System (U.S.), Tricentis(Austria), Cigniti (India), Cognizant (U.S.), Damco Group (Testingxperts) (U.S.) , Xoriant Corporation( U.S.) , A four technologies (India) , Infostrech Technologies (U.S.), Invensis (India).

Segmentation

The cloud testing market is differentiated by component, deployment, and end-user.By component, the cloud testing market is sub-segmented as services and platform. By services, the market is sub-segmented into professional services and managed services. The professional services are further segregated into consulting services, implementation services, and training services. Furthermore, the platform is sub-divided into load testing, application programming interface testing, service virtualization, stress testing, capacity testing, performance testing, and others.

By deployment, the market is sub-divided into private, public, and hybrid. Lastly, on the basis of end-user, the market is differentiated into BFSI, energy & utilities, Telecom & IT, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, retail, transportation & logistics, and travel & hospitality.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the cloud testing market is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.North America is presumed to have significant growth in the Cloud Testing market. The United States and Canada are leading countries in the region. This is due to increase in a number of cloud-based organizations which require frequent maintenance and testing services. Europe is also expected to have substantial growth in the market.

The United Kingdom, France, and Germany are expected to be leading countries in the region owing to rise in adoption of bringing your own devices (BYOD) by SMEs and large enterprises. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the cloud testing market over the forecast period. India, Japan, South Korea and China are the leading countries in the cloud testing market. This is due to rising adoption of cloud-based services in the IT & telecom service providers.

