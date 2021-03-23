Cloud Access Security Broker Market By Region, Pricing Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Cloud Access Security Broker Market , which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Cloud Access Security Broker Market is estimated to record a significant growth throughout the forecast period. The ICT sector constitutes 4.8% of the European economy. Europe’s organization ERDF i.e. European Regional Development Fund has allotted approximately USD 23 billion for investments related to ICT during the funding period 2014-2020. ICT refers to the communication technologies including the internet, wireless networks, social networking, cell phones, video-conferencing, computers, software, and other media applications and services enabling users to access, retrieve, and manipulate information in a digital form.

Market Scenario

Cloud access security broker is defined as a cloud-based security solution platform that is employed to protect the critical data of enterprises. The lack of storage infrastructure has encouraged organizations to store information on cloud, the rising incidents of data thefts have increased the significance of cloud access security brokers.

The key players in the global cloud access security broker market are Imperva (U.S.), Bitglass (U.S.), CloudLock (U.S.), CipherCloud (U.S.), and Skyhigh Networks (U.S.). Imperva, a prominent player in cloud access security broker market, states that CASBs help organizations secure cloud application and data in an environment where security plays a major role between the cloud application provider and the subscribing organization. The company provides cloud security solutions under the name Imperva solutions, including Imperva Incapsula content delivery network and DDoS protection and Imperva CounterBreach for protection against insider cloud threats.

Bitglass, another key player in cloud access security brokers market offers multi-protocol proxy architecture with Zero-Day CASB Core that ensures protection from unknown data and malware threats, on both, managed and unmanaged applications and devices.The key factors driving the market includes rise in data loss security thefts, real-time monitoring capabilities of enterprises, and increased adoption of cloud-based applications among organizations.The global cloud access security broker market is estimated to grow at CAGR of approximately 20% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global cloud access security broker market are Imperva (U.S.), Bitglass (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), CipherCloud (U.S.), and Skyhigh Networks (U.S.). Netskope (U.S.), Protegrity (U.S.), Adallom (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), and CloudMask (U.S.) are among others.

Segments

The global cloud access security broker market is segmented solution, service, delivery model, organization size and end-users. The solution segment consists of control and monitoring cloud services, risk and compliance management, data security and threat protection. The threat protection solution is further bifurcated into managed apps, unmanaged apps, and mobile security. The service segment consists of professional service, training, technical support. The delivery model segment consists of SaaS, PaaS and IaaS. The organization size segment consists of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises. The end-user segment consists of BFSI, retail, government, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, education, travel & hospitality and others.

Regional Analysis

The global cloud access security broker market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America market accounts for highest share in the global cloud access security broker market. Owing to the increasing IT requirements and rising security concerns. The market in the U.S. is expected to have a greater share as many organizations are shifting towards cloud services. The adoption of service models, such as platform as a service and software as a service is also impacting the market for cloud access security broker in the region. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The rise in the number of small & medium size enterprises and the growing e-commerce sector in the region is boosting the cloud access security broker market.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Software Providers

System Integrators

Distributors and Resellers

Government and Standardization Bodies

Telecom Operators

Healthcare Organizations

Financial Organizations

