Mobile Mapping Market Booming By Size, Revenue And Trend In 2025

The Mobile Mapping Market is estimated to record a significant growth throughout the forecast period. The ICT sector constitutes 4.8% of the European economy. Europe’s organization ERDF i.e. European Regional Development Fund has allotted approximately USD 23 billion for investments related to ICT during the funding period 2014-2020. ICT refers to the communication technologies including the internet, wireless networks, social networking, cell phones, video-conferencing, computers, software, and other media applications and services enabling users to access, retrieve, and manipulate information in a digital form.

Market Synopsis/ Market Dynamics

The global mobile mapping market is expected to expand at 13.42% CAGR during the forecast period. Global mobile mapping market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. North America is estimated to be a prominent region for mobile mapping market due to the presence of key market players such as Google Inc., Apple Inc., and Microsoft Corporation, investing in the development of mobile mapping solutions across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Similarly, Europe is undergoing rapid growth, implementing mobile mapping software and solutions for various industry verticals such as government, banking & financial services, manufacturing, real estate, telecommunication, and transportation. Europe held the second largest market share in mobile mapping in 2017. In July 2018, 3D Laser Mapping merged with GeoSLAM, a UK-based geographical technology solutions provider, to take advantage of new market opportunities, increase the R&D capability, and expand the company’s market reach.

The increasing awareness regarding inventory and asset management, increasing adoption of mobile mapping devices, infrastructural development of telecommunication networks, and adoption of mobile mapping technology for various applications, namely automatic detection of traffic lights, road signs, walking pathways, and asset management and tracking are some of the major drivers driving the mobile mapping market.

Market Segmentation

The global mobile mapping market has been segmented on the basis of component, solution, application, end-user, and region. Based on component, the market has been classified into hardware (cameras, sensors, laser scanners, and others), software and services (professional and managed). The hardware segment is expected to dominate the mobile mapping market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The mobile mapping market, by region, has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (RoW). The rising adoption of mobile mapping to gather geospatial data in the North American countries is mainly driving the market growth. Additionally, increasing ownership of smartphones equipped with global positioning systems (GPS) in the US, Canada, and Mexico contribute significantly to the market growth in this region. In the US, growing demand for mobile mapping technology in the transportation sector to facilitate high-precision mapping over long range, capture details regarding road barriers, analyze road surface, locating overhead wires, light poles, and signboards along with route assessment drives the market growth.

The growing demand for GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) data in Mexico drives the adoption of mobile mapping technology in the country. Furthermore, increasing applications of mobile mapping for aerial, land, and water surveys, mapping of public infrastructures such as tunnels, bridges, subways, road inventory, rail inspection, and cartography also drive the market growth in Mexico. In Europe, mobile mapping technology is being utilized for various applications, namely automatic detection of traffic lights, road signs, walking pathways, and asset management and tracking. Growing focus among the European countries for the use of airborne LiDAR-based mobile mapping for urban and rural mapping, transportation, rail asset management, and global information system (GIS) applications also promotes the market growth.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the growing development and penetration of mobile mapping technology in China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan is rapidly driving market growth. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a high demand for mobile mapping technology for land vehicle navigation, smart highway systems, and smart transport systems. Additionally, advances in network connectivity, increased adoption of smartphones, and growing demand for the survey of roads, bridges, land, and other public infrastructure in the Asian countries are fuelling the market demand in the region.

Companies Covered

The key players of global mobile mapping market are Trimble Inc. (USA), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Google (USA), PASCO CORPORATION (Japan), Huron Geomatics Inc. (Canada), TOPCON CORPORATION (Japan), The Sanborn Map Company Inc (USA), 3D Laser Mapping (UK), Apple Inc. (USA), NAVVIS (Germany), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), NGC Aerospace Ltd (Canada), FARO Technologies Inc. (USA), Hexagon AB (Sweden), TomTom International BV (Netherlands), IGI mbH (Germany), Hyper Tech (Israel), Gexcel (Italy)and Microsoft Corporation (USA).

Key Developments

In December 2018, Gexcel introduced Heron indoor mobile mapping system, a fully high-definition, 360-degree panoramic camera to digitally document, collect, and georeferenced large data sets and information within indoor environments.

In September 2017, IGI mbH signed an agreement with Teledyne Optech, a high-accuracy LiDAR 3D survey systems and integrated camera provider, to broaden the product portfolio with the integration of best sensors into IGI’s in-house developed flight management and GNSS/IMU systems.

Market Segmentation

By component: hardware (cameras, sensors, laser scanners, and others), software, services (professional and managed).By solution: location-based, indoor mapping, asset management, 3D mapping, others.By application: land surveys, aerial surveys, bridge planning, and others.By end user: real estate & construction, aviation & aerospace, mining, IT & telecom, manufacturing, agriculture, energy & power, marine transport, healthcare, media & entertainment, others.

Key questions addressed by the report

What was the historic market size (2017)?

Which segmentation (Component / Solution / Application / End-User is driving market?

What will be the growth rate by 2023?

Who are the key players in this market?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

