Cloud VPN Market Report 2021: Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast By 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Cloud VPN Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Cloud VPN Market is estimated to record a significant growth throughout the forecast period. The ICT sector constitutes 4.8% of the European economy. Europe’s organization ERDF i.e. European Regional Development Fund has allotted approximately USD 23 billion for investments related to ICT during the funding period 2014-2020. ICT refers to the communication technologies including the internet, wireless networks, social networking, cell phones, video-conferencing, computers, software, and other media applications and services enabling users to access, retrieve, and manipulate information in a digital form.

Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., NCP Engineering, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Robustel, and Oracle Corporation are a few major players in the global cloud VPN market. Increasing adoption of cloud VPN solutions in IT and telecommunication industry vertical is fuelling the market growth. Increasing popularity of bringing your device and growing adoption of mobile devices is one major factor responsible for fuelling the market growth. Also, growing demand for secure remote access is another factor driving the growth of global cloud VPN market.

in the connectivity segment, remote access connectivity is expected to hold the largest market share of the global cloud VPN market. This is owing to the growing popularity of bring your device and increasing adoption of mobile devices across organizations. Whereas, by organization size, the SMEs sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is due to the centralized management capabilities and cost-effectiveness offered by cloud VPN solutions, owing to which they are increasingly being deployed by SMEs across different industry verticals.

North America holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by Europe and Asia Pacific region. The U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market due to rising technological enhancements and growing adoption of cloud VPN solutions in the region. Moreover, the region has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Additionally, the growing adoption of cloud VPN solutions across different industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing among others is another factor responsible for driving the growth of the cloud VPN market in the region.Global Cloud VPN market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 22% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global cloud VPN market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), NCP Engineering (Germany), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Robustel (China), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Contemporary Controls Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Virtela (U.S.), Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singapore), and Cohesive Networks (U.S.) among others.

Segments

The global cloud VPN market is segmented by component, connectivity, organization size, and vertical. Based on the component, the market is segmented into software and service. The service segment is further classified into integration, support & maintenance and training and consulting. Based on the connectivity, the market is segmented into remote access and site-to-site. Based on the organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Whereas, based on vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, retail, government, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global cloud VPN market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of cloud VPN applications across various industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing and IT and telecommunication among others.

