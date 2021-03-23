Global Naturally Healthy Beverages in Chile Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The adverse and uncertain economic situation that unfolded over the course of 2020 was detrimental to sales of naturally healthy beverages. Many consumers reduced spending as their incomes come under pressure due to the interruption that was seen in key sectors of the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Volume sales of naturally healthy beverages were already in decline prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and with many consumers interested in avoiding unnecessary spending during 2020,…
Euromonitor International’s Naturally Healthy Beverages in United Arab Emirates report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: NH Hot Drinks, NH Soft Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Naturally Healthy Beverages in the United Arab Emirates
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Pressure comes on demand as the economic situation deteriorates
Selective taxes and label regulations raise importance of naturally healthy products
NH 100% juice remains a major site of innovation
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
A delayed recovery slated for naturally healthy beverages
Dominant category of NH 100% juice expected to remain a major driver of growth
Small pack sizes expected to emerge strongly during the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of NH Beverages by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of NH Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of NH Beverages: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of NH Beverages: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Distribution of NH Beverages by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of NH Beverages by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of NH Beverages by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on health and wellness
….continued
