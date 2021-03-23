Global Naturally Healthy Beverages in Chile Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 made consumers pay closer attention to their health and immune systems. As a result, many Romanians purchased naturally healthy beverages for the first time. Demand grew for more authentic, natural products, which are less likely to have adverse effects on health.

Euromonitor International's Naturally Healthy Beverages in Romania report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors.

Product coverage: NH Hot Drinks, NH Soft Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Search for products that boost the immune system lead consumers to green tea

Evolving tastes fuel retail purchases of flavoured bottled water and superfruit juice

Consumers welcome addition of NH beverages to e-commerce channels

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Inka to gain share as a cheaper and healthier alternative to coffee

Recovery of tea houses to drive growth of tea with health benefits

Growing demand for naturally healthy beverages to boost both premium and private label brands

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on health and wellness

