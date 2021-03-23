Drive-Thru Food Market Report 2021 Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast, Market Scope, Market Outlook, Size, Share, Market Depth Survey Report

Global Drive-Thru Food Market Size study, by Industry (Household, Restaurant) by Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Drive-Thru Food Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Drive-Thru Food are served at drive through restaurants a type of service provided to customers to purchase food products without leaving their cars. The increasing preference towards fast foods drives the market towards growth. Further, rising hectic lifestyle coupled with rising disposable income and lack of time to sit and dine drives the market towards growth. The increasing trend of fast foods among the emerging economies fuels the market growth. This has propelled major fast food chains to invest in and start their own drive through restaurants. For Instance: in 2018 Dunkin Donuts launched their first dual lane drive thru system while in 2019 Chipotle rolled outs its version of drive thru called Chipotlanes. Moreover, the spread of the COVID-19 has further augmented the market growth as it helps to maintain distance and avoid contact people prefer to buy from drive through restaurants. However, preference towards natural and healthy food and increasing obesity impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Drive-Thru Food market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing risng trend of the Drive thru culture in the region coupled with presence of majority of the fast food chains. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income and emerging western food culture in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Drive-Thru Food market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

McDonalds Corporation

KFC

Taco Bell

Burger King

Wendys

Whataburger

Chick-fil-A

Starbucks Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Industry:

Household

Restaurant

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Distributor

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year 20198

Forecast period 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Drive-Thru Food Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

