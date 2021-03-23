Wooden Decking Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2021 to 2028

Global Wooden Decking Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Type (Pressure Treated Wood, Cedar Wood, Redwood and Others), by Type of Construction (Repair & Remodeling, New Decks on Existing Constructions and New Decks on New Houses), by Application (Building Material and Rails & Infrastructure), End-Use sector (Residential and Non-Residential) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Wooden Decking Market is valued approximately USD 7.63 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.43% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Wooden decks are flat surfaces that can provide support and withstand weight. These are used widely in luxury homes for generally outdoor applications such as construction of floors, rails across gardens. The global pandemic of COVID-19 adversely affected the supply of raw material in construction sector and hampered the growth of construction sector which inversely affected the demand of wooden decks form residential and commercial sector. The market is expected to drive in the forthcoming period due to the rapid growth in construction and manufacturing industries. The growth in per capita income of population in developing economies along with significant growth in urbanization give rise to the luxuries lifestyle and leaving infrastructure which propels the demand for Wooden decking across the globe. For instance: as per the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the construction industry in India is expected to increase with 5.6% during 2016-20 as compared to 2.9% during 2011-2015. Similarly, construction sector in Germany increased to over USD 571.51 billion in 2016 with 36.4% from over USD 427.84 billion in 2010. In addition, rapid growth in green building and smart cities initiatives is creating a lucrative opportunity for the market growth. However, increase in demand for low-maintenance building projects is the factor hampering the growth of market.

The regional analysis of global Wooden Decking Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in new construction projects in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such rapid growth in smart cities initiative and increase in construction activity in emerging economies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wooden Decking Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Weyerhaeuser Company

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Universal Forest Products, Inc.

Mets Group

Setra Group

James Latham PLC

Cox Industries, Inc.

Vetedy Group

Humboldt Redwood Company and Mendocino Redwood Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Pressure Treated Wood

Cedar Wood

Redwood

Others

By Type of Construction:

Repair & Remodeling

New Decks on Existing Constructions

New Decks on New Houses

By Application:

Building Material

Rails & Infrastructure

By End-use sector:

Residential

Non-Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Wooden Decking Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

