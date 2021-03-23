Machine Vision Camera Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2021 to 2028

Global Machine Vision Camera Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Component (Hardware, Software), by Application (Quality Assurance & Inspection, Positioning & Guidance, Measurement, Identification, Predictive Maintenance), by Industry (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Electronics & Semiconductor, Food & Packaging, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

Global Machine Vision Camera Market is valued approximately at USD 9.58 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.3% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Machine Vision Camera are used by various industries for the depth investigation and analysis across sectors like defense, healthcare, robotics and many more. Mostly these are used for border securities to detect target at night or in other low conditions, defense surveillance, in healthcare and medical field for applications such as diagnosing skin cancer. Due to the development in Artificial Intelligence, an inclining trend can be seen in the growth of Machine Vision Cameras. Factors such as technological development increase the demand for more precise and accurate outcomes and practical images. Increase in the use of artificial intelligence is the driving factor for the market growth. For Instance: As per McKinsey in 2019, use of AI across the globe has increased year on year by approximately 25%. The world tending towards digitization, and all the new inventions taking place in robotics require detailed study for the research and analysis of various parts and this is where machine vision cameras will be useful. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has provided significant growth to the Machine Vision camera market. The demand for it will be increasing in the near future due to its requirement in robotics field. The world is tending towards automation. Because of the COVID pandemics people are forced to stay at home. So for the functions like delivery, self-automated cars, etc. the use of this cameras for manufacturing of such robots will increase drastically. Apart from that in the medical sector, machine vision cameras may be useful during research of the various viruses and bacteria coming across. The restraining factor here may be the immediate delay in the sale of these machine vision cameras as the economy has declined drastically due to this global pandemic. However, regional laws and standards impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of Global Machine Vision Camera market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the machine vision cameras and presence of major market players in the region as major factors like raw material, technologies as well as resources are available adequately in this region. Need for more practical results and urge for 3D pictures have led to an increase in the market size. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Keyence Corporation(Japan)

Cognex Corporation (US)

FLIR System (US)

IDS Imaging Development SystemsGmbH .(Germany)

Teledyne Technologies Inc. .(US)

Baumer Group (Switzerland)

Omron Corporation(Japan)

Basler AG(Germany)

Sick AG (Germany)

Adimec Advanced Image Systems bv.(Netherlands)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Application

Quality Assurance & Inspection

Positioning & Guidance

Measurement

Identification

Predictive Maintenance

By Industry

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Electronics & Semiconductor

Food & Packaging

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2016 – 2018

Base year 2018

Forecast period 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Machine Vision Camera Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

