Hiking Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2021 to 2028

Global Hiking Market Size study, by Type (Island, Landscape, Polar Region, Others), by End-Users (Millennial, Generation X, Baby Boomers, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

WMR-Western Market Research has recently published a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments.

Global Hiking Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Hiking is an outdoor activity of walking around the countryside on trails or path admiring the beauty of nature and good exercise for brain and body Hiking is an adventurous activity that boosts mental and physical health, stamina as well as lowers fat. People nowadays opt for adventure and offbeat holidays and travel over leisure travel. For instance: In a survey conducted by Thrillophilia in 2018, 178% of Indians prefer adventurous travel like hiking over past 3 years. Moreover, benefits of hiking such as lower cholesterol level, lower stress levels, improvement in mood, decrease in depression level, improvement in bone density and physical health as well as mental strengthening motivate the growth in the market. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Global Hiking Market has observed a tremendous decline due to lockdown situation and social distancing across the world. Hiking is a major component of the tourism industries which is immensely affected by pandemic and incurred heavy losses. As per World Tourism Industry, millions of jobs are lost which has impacted no other industry like tourism and caused 96% destinations in the world to impose restrictions for tourists in 2020 which impedes the market growth of Global Hiking Market drastically. With the decline in COVID-19 pandemic, a growth in hiking market would be observed as people are willing to go on outings which they are imposed on due to lockdowns and other restrictions. People are fond of healthier lives due to which the hiking market will observe a boom. However, However, weak physical health and availability of other adventurous options are the restraining factors which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Hiking market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world being surrounded by waterbodies, islands and have good weather all-round the year. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in awareness regarding healthcare, increase of pollution in cities and improvement in facilities during hiking would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hiking market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

TUI Group (Germany)

Thomas Cook Group PLC (UK)

Jet2Holidays Limited (UK)

Cox & Kings Ltd. (India)

Lindblad Expeditions (US)

Scott Dunn (UK)

Abercrombie & Kent (US)

Tauck (US)

Al Tayyar Travel Group (Seera) (SA)

EXODUS TRAVELS LIMITED (UK)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Island

Landscape

Polar Region

Others

By End-Users:

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Hiking Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

