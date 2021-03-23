Multiscreen Advertising Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2021 to 2028

Global Multiscreen Advertising Market Size study, by Type of Content (Static, Dynamic, Interactive), by Platform (Television, Desktop/Laptop, Mobile/Tablet, Gaming, Consoles, Other Platforms) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Multiscreen Advertising campaign is a campaign in which same application and service could be displayed simultaneously on array of devices smartphones, laptops, tablet or television. With the increase in the usage of internet, immense growth is observed in the market. As per Statista is April 2020, global online penetration rate is 59% of the world population motivating digital advertisements and enhancing the growth of the market. Further, the shift of advertisement sector from traditional to digital advertisements is the key driver delivering benefits such as enhanced reach, low costs, increased time efficiency and high acceptance. For instance: Altice USA, largest broadband communications and video provider, in 2018 enabled advertisers to reach more than 90 million households through television and more than 45 million US households through authenticated, privacy-compliant IP addressability in simpler and user-friendly way.

COVID-19 Pandemic has boomed the use of all digital platforms e-gaming, e-entertainment, e-music and social media. The flexibility and ease-of-use to offer seamless customer experience, internet proliferation with penetration of smart devices and global and local players offering freemium models in price-sensitive markets are the few factors responsible for growth of the market. However, threat to privacy and security of user database the restraining factors which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Multiscreen Advertising market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the with US leading due to the flexibility to spend more on advertisements and accept new technologies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as fast adaptation of technological advancements and opting for cost reduction in advertisement would create lucrative growth prospects for the Multiscreen Advertising market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sky UK (UK)

Orange S.A. (France)

Alphabet Inc. (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Netflix, Inc. (US)

Roku, Inc. (US)

Amazon.com (US)

AT&T Inc. (US)

NTT Docomo Inc. (Japan)

Vodafone Group plc (UK)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type of Content:

Static

Dynamic

Interactive

By Platform:

Television

Desktop/Laptop

Mobile/Tablet

Gaming Consoles

Other Platforms

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Multiscreen Advertising Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

