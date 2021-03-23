N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2021 to 2028

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Size study, by Type (With Exhalation Valves, Without Exhalation Valves), by Application (Hospitals & Clinics, Personal care/individual, Industrial) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market is valued approximately at USD 816.4 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.03% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks are used to filter the airborne particles and enhance the quality of air to breath. These are used for medical purposes, industrial and some other implications. The masks are accounted to block almost 95% of the micron particles, due to this it has been suggested to be used by patients with respiratory diseases. Labors in construction of the buildings are also advised to wear these masks to prevent them from dust, sand and other hazardous particles on the construction site. Global pollution level in increasing tremendously accounting for largest number of deaths due to hazardous gas released from vehicle, industries and other sources. As per survey by University of Oxford in 2017, 5 Million of deaths were recorded due to respiratory diseases causing heart strokes, attacks, asthma and many more across the world. This led to enhancement in market growth of N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, there is a tremendous rise in both supply and demand of the masks across the globe. The masks are advised by healthcare professional and scientists to be used to prevent from Novel Coronavirus Disease. As per WHO in April 2020, Coronavirus spread into 213 countries around the globe, and with ever increasing cases of COVID-19, there are significant opportunities in the market growth of N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks. Increase in fear among the people and growing awareness about safety measures has observed increase in the demand of masks drastically. Availability of the masks in variety of cost makes it accessible by most of the population. However, innovations for alternative and the fact that not all the hazardous microns are filtered through the mask are the restraining factors which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world being tremendously affected by COVID-19 and rise in awareness to take preventions to stay healthier. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in awareness regarding healthcare, increase of pollution in cities and rise in fear of Novel Coronavirus Disease would create lucrative growth prospects for the N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Ltd. (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (US)

Kowa Company, Ltd. (US)

Ansell (Australia)

CM Company, Inc. (US)

DACH Medical Group Holding AG (Germany)

VOGMASK UK LTD (UK)

Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co., Ltd. (China)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

With Exhalation Valves

Without Exhalation Valves

By Application:

Hospitals & Clinics

Personal care/individual

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2018

Base year 2019

Forecast period 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

