Retail Inventory Management Software Market 2021 to 2025 | Rising Demand, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Retail Inventory Management Software Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Retail Inventory Management Software Market is estimated to record a significant growth throughout the forecast period. The ICT sector constitutes 4.8% of the European economy. Europe’s organization ERDF i.e. European Regional Development Fund has allotted approximately USD 23 billion for investments related to ICT during the funding period 2014-2020. ICT refers to the communication technologies including the internet, wireless networks, social networking, cell phones, video-conferencing, computers, software, and other media applications and services enabling users to access, retrieve, and manipulate information in a digital form.

Market Synopsis

Retail inventory management software consists of tools that help to track, manage and organize material flow, including the time required for the end-product to leave the warehouse. In general, retail inventory software keeps track of whole supply chain process and helps in improving the efficiency of the inventory levels. This software helps in centralizing all the warehouse data located in different locations.

Retail inventory management software helps in managing or preventing products from spoiling by eliminating stocking of raw materials which may cause loss for organizations. Inventory management has become an essential part of retail, service delivery, wholesale, and other industries. Inventory management in retail helps to optimize and deliver processes with accurate inventory levels and obtain real-time information to store data across several verticals of the organization. This data stored in real time can be used for the purpose of decision-making.

Key players in the market, such as Oracle Corporation and IBM Corporation, offer packaged inventory management solutions. Other prominent vendors, such as Kewill Systems, offer modules of inventory management software that can be customized according to customer needs. These mainly include order management, asset tracking, product identification, and service management.

Retail inventory management software uses methodologies to manage the flow of goods, such as stock review, just in time technology, and ABC analysis methodology, among others. The just in time methodology refers to the ordering of products by an organization when they are ordered by customer. This removes unnecessary holding of inventory, helping in reducing costs. The need to maintaining transparency across supply chain activities and easy tracking of warehouse inventory are primarily driving the market. The increase in usage of RFID tags, barcode scanners, mobile phones, and tablets are fuelling the market growth.

The real-time visibility of inventory helps in the optimal utilization of warehouse and inventory which helps to fulfill Return on Investment (ROI). The software helps in the observation of margin contribution and execution performance for each vendor for gaining feedback and negotiation of better deals. The added advantages of retail inventory management software are deploying advanced logistics management, smart supplier management, data-driven inventory optimization, and others.

Segmentation

The global retail inventory management software market is classified into deployment, end-user, and region. On the basis of deployment, the segment is further classified into on-demand and on-premise. On the basis of end-user, the segment is further classified into traditional retailers and off-price retailers. Regionally, the global retail inventory management software market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The global retail inventory management software market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. North America holds the major market share for global retail inventory management software. The presence of major companies in the region and adoption of inventory management software across major organizations are driving the market in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The adoption of cloud-based solutions across organizations and need for asset tracking are primarily driving the market in this region.

Some of the key players in the global retail inventory management software market are Epicor Software Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), JDA Software (U.S.), Netsuite (U.S.), Fishbowl (U.S.), inFlow Inventory Software (Canada), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Totvs S.A (Brazil), Retalix Ltd (Israel), and Quintiq (Netherlands), among others.

Other vendors include Sage Group plc (U.K), Logility, Inc (U.S.), Lawson Software (U.S.), Aldata Software Management Inc (Canada), Accellos (U.S.), BluJay Solutions. (U.S.), Kinaxis (Canada), Kewill Systems (U.S.), Manhattan Associates (U.S.), Servigistics (U.S.), and GTNexus (U.S.), among others.

Intended Audience

Technology Integrators

Software Developers

Research Organizations

OEM

Supply Chain Implementers

Technology Investors

Testing

Government Agencies

Third Party Developers

