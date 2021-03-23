Cleaning Robot Market Share, Top Players, Industry Size, Future Growth by 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Cleaning Robot Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Cleaning Robot Market is estimated to record a significant growth throughout the forecast period. The ICT sector constitutes 4.8% of the European economy. Europe’s organization ERDF i.e. European Regional Development Fund has allotted approximately USD 23 billion for investments related to ICT during the funding period 2014-2020. ICT refers to the communication technologies including the internet, wireless networks, social networking, cell phones, video-conferencing, computers, software, and other media applications and services enabling users to access, retrieve, and manipulate information in a digital form.

Market synopsis:

The robotics industry is going through various technological changes since the past decade. The robots earlier were developed and designed to assist humans. However, the scenario has seemingly changed at present. There are autonomous robots that are capable of performing fixed operation. Among such robots are the cleaning robots, which are proving to be highly efficient, assistive, and compatible with outside environment. These cleaning robots are generally used for floor cleaning, garden/lawn cleaning, pool cleaning, while some other robots are capable of climbing windows and cleaning them.

One of the major advantages of cleaning robots is their time saving feature and wireless connectivity. Once the robot is active, it can move around the house collecting dust and other unwanted objects. The movement of robot is guided with the help of sensors and microcontrollers. Some of the robots are intelligent enough to map their first movement and make a blueprint of the path, depicting hurdles, freeways, walls, and corners. This helps the robots for future movement.

Segmentation

On the basis of hardware, the market is segmented into sensors, motors, charging pod, cleaning brushes, vacuum pump, battery, microcontroller, and others. These components are essential in every cleaning robot and don’t complement each other. Only qualitative information will be available in hardware component segment.

On the basis of connectivity, the market is segmented into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, and Others.On the basis of usage, the market is segmented into personal usage and industry usage. The industry usage is further sub-segmented into healthcare, retail, IT & Telecom, automotive, and others.On the basis of control, the market is segmented into app based, autonomous, and digital assistant control.On the basis of application, the market is segmented into floor cleaning, pool cleaning, lawn cleaning, and others.

Regional analysis

The global cleaning robot market is estimated to grow at a positive rate due to its huge adoption in residential homes in upcoming years. The geographical analysis of cleaning robot market is carried out for regions, namely North America, Europe (including Russia), Asia Pacific (including Australia and New Zealand), and Rest of the World (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). Among these regions, the market is mostly dominated by North America due to the higher adoption rate of robotics technology. The United States contributes a major portion towards this growth, especially in residential cleaning. Many of the residents in the United States have already deployed cleaning robots in their homes and swimming pools.

Although the cleaning robots technology is still developing, there are changes being made in terms of battery capacity, power, connectivity, and autonomous operation. Companies, including various start-ups, have begun conducting experiments and partnering with various electronic component manufacturers to achieve an efficient cleaning result. Furthermore, the North American region holds some of the prominent players and various start-ups providing services in this market. North America is closely followed by Europe.

Europe and North America are technologically advanced regions and the major factor affecting the positive growth of this market is the simplicity and capability of autonomous cleaning operation. These robots have various application in industries, such as retail, healthcare, and automotive, and is increasing deployment of advanced cleaning robot features as the end product. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period.

Key players

Some of the major players in global cleaning robot market include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Neato Robotics (U.S.), Dyson Ltd (U.K), Ecovacs Robotics (China), LG Electronics Inc (South Korea), Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Bissell Inc (U.S.), bObsweep (Canada), Miele (Germany), and iRobot Corporation (U.S.), among others.Other vendors include Monoprice (U.S.), Vorwerk (Germany), Cyberdyne Inc. (Japan), ILIFE (China), TASKI Intellibot (U.S.) Xiaomi Inc (China), and Electrolux AB (Sweden), among others.

The prominent players constantly keep innovating and investing in research and development to present a cost-effective portfolio. There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to their customers.

