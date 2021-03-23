Application Management Services Market During COVID-19 Pandemic The Current During 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Application Management Services Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Application Management Services (AMS) Market is estimated to record a significant growth throughout the forecast period. The ICT sector constitutes 4.8% of the European economy. Europe’s organization ERDF i.e. European Regional Development Fund has allotted approximately USD 23 billion for investments related to ICT during the funding period 2014-2020. ICT refers to the communication technologies including the internet, wireless networks, social networking, cell phones, video-conferencing, computers, software, and other media applications and services enabling users to access, retrieve, and manipulate information in a digital form.

Synopsis of Global Application Management Services (AMS) Market

Market Scenario

In the process to increase the customer base, business organizations are developing and providing higher level of user satisfaction services, which eventually increase the business workflow efficency and effectiveness. At present, business enterprises need effecitve business applications to improve and support business workflow. Moreover, with the rapid development in IT infrastructure, business enterprises are increasingly evolving with advance business applications which help them to strategise themselves according to the need of the end-users. Thus, with increase in business application it is necessary for business organizations to manage their services.

Thus, Application Management Services (AMS) facilitate the business enterprises to manage the large number of business application. The AMS is a complete service management of business applications commencing right from the conceptualization to modification to deployment and maintenance and support.Being a complete service solution, AMS offers services which covers life-cycle stages of application which include application development, monitoring & support, maintenance, and others. However, increase in mobile applications which surge the demand for management services are expected to be one of the propelling factors for the AMS market over the forecast period.

Increase in Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) in the business organization is anticipated to increase the demand for management services for the hardware, software, and services. Thus, AMS faciliates to lower the operational and capital expenditure of the business enterprises. On the other side, with rise in mobile application also increases the security risk for private and confidential information which is expected to hinder the growth of AMS market over the forecast period.

Additionally, high investments in application security, which increases IT applications expenditure budget, is expected pose as one of the barriers for AMS market over the next few years.Gobal Application Management Services market is expected to reach approximately over USD 35 billion by 2023 growing at a 22% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023

Key Players

Some of the key players of Application Management Services market include Accenture (Ireland), Atos (France),Infosys (India), Oracle Corporation(U.S.),SAP(Germany),Deloitte (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Optimum Solutions (Singapore), Neoris (U.S), Sierra-Cedar, Inc. (U.S.), Capgemini (France), Cognizant (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), DXC (U.S.), HCL (India), IBM (U.S.), Wipro (India), and Tech Mahindra (India)

Segmentation

The application management services market is differentiated by service-type, organization size, deployment, and end-user.The service-type of the application management services market is categorized as system integration, support & maintenance, database management, consulting services, and modernization services. On the basis of deployment, the market comprises on-premises and on-cloud. Based on the organization size, the market is categorized as large enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs).Furthermore, on the basis of end-user, the market is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, government, retail & E-commerce, healthcare & life science, and energy & utilities.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Application Management Services is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to have a significant growth in the application management services market. The United States and Canada are the leading countries in the region. This is due to presence of large number of service providers in the region. Europe is also expected to have a substantial growth in the market. The United Kingdom, France, and Germany are expected to be leading countries due to the increase in adoption of cloud services. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the AMS market over the forecast period. India, Japan, and China are the leading countries in the application management services market. This is attributed to increased investment from advance economies to boost small and medium business organization.

Target Audience

Application Management Services Providers

Professional and Managed Service Providers

Government and Research Organizations

Information Technology (IT) Companies

Application Modernization Vendors

Associations and Industry Bodies

Application Security Vendors

System Integrators

