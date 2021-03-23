Software-Defined Infrastructure Market Outlook And Growth Stance Forecasted Through 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Software-Defined Infrastructure Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

The Software-Defined Infrastructure Market is estimated to record a significant growth throughout the forecast period. The ICT sector constitutes 4.8% of the European economy. Europe’s organization ERDF i.e. European Regional Development Fund has allotted approximately USD 23 billion for investments related to ICT during the funding period 2014-2020. ICT refers to the communication technologies including the internet, wireless networks, social networking, cell phones, video-conferencing, computers, software, and other media applications and services enabling users to access, retrieve, and manipulate information in a digital form.

Market Synopsis

Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) is a method of controlling IT infrastructure with the help of software. In general, SDI is a combination of networking, storage, and computing, which are pre-defined by hardware and software solutions. Deploying SDI in an organization has numerous advantages, such as reduction of capital expenditures, automation of manual resource provisioning, increase in flexibility, agility, and others. Software defined infrastructure helps in minimising capital expenditures in two ways. The first method is by providing defined protocols and standards for limiting dependency on software and hardware, and the second method is by deploying virtualization and cloud technologies in existing IT environment as a substitute for providing new equipment for increasing scalability.

Software defined infrastructure helps IT organizations to run smoothly by automating the processes within the organization. The removal of manual tasks and provision of rule-based server are driving IT organizations to deploy SDI. SDI helps in improving security management, increasing staff productivity and minimising manual errors.

The demand for better alignment of IT infrastructure in an organization, increase in deployment of data centers, rise in prominence of cloud computing, and reduction in capital expenditures are primarily driving the market growth. The deployment of hybrid cloud services and artificial intelligence, coupled with existing infrastructure can be an added advantage. Cisco Systems, an American Multinational Company, is currently working on Application-Centric Infrastructure (ACI).

The Cisco ACI is considered as the industry leading software defined networking module which helps in enabling application agility and datacentre automation. Many key players are innovating in this field and are helping organizations to drive towards software defined infrastructure. Lack of sufficient knowledge and expertise in the field of software defined infrastructure is hampering the market growth.

Segmentation

The global software defined infrastructure market is segmented into solution, services, vertical, and region. On the basis of solution, the segment is further classified into SDN (software defined networking), SDS (software defined storage), SDC (software defined computing), and others. On the basis of services, the segment is further classified into managed services, consulting services, integration, and deployment services. The software defined infrastructure is used in many verticals, such as BFSI, retail, telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, government, defense and others.Global software defined infrastructure market is expected to reach USD 95 billion at CAGR 22% through the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global software defined infrastructure market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominates the market for software defined infrastructure, followed by Europe. The presence of major players and increasing deployments in data centers in the North America are supporting the market growth. Asia Pacific is anticipated to show high growth rate during the forecast period. The rising economic conditions in developing countries, such as India, China, and Taiwan, and increase in deployment of server virtualization platforms are promoting the software defined infrastructure market. The adoption of Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and Software Defined Networking (SDN) in countries instead of like Japan, are fuelling the market growth.

Some of the key players in the global software defined infrastructure market are VMware Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd.(Japan), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Fujitsu, Ltd.(Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Some of the key innovators in SDI market are Arista Networks (U.S.), Nexenta Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Radware Corporation (Israel), Pica8, Inc.(U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Wipro Limited (India), PLUMgrid Inc (U.S.), Plexxi (U.S.), Nokia (Finland), Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Savvis (U.S.), and others.

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154383

Intended Audience

Network Service Providers

Cloud Services Providers

Data Center Vendors

Colocation Providers

Internet Services Providers (ISPs)

Enterprises

End-Users

System Integrators

Government Agencies

